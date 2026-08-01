Prisoner releases: a dilemma for Andy Burnham

A number of victims of crimes including rape and child sex abuse have been informed that their attackers were to be freed earlier than anticipated

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Prime Minister Andy Burnham during a National Economic Council meeting at No 10
Faced with a public backlash, Andy Burnham paused the prisoner release scheme
(Image credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

In 2019, PC Andrew Harper was responding to a call about the theft of a quad bike in Berkshire when his foot got caught in the tow strap of the suspects’ car as it sped off. He was dragged for 1.6km, suffering fatal injuries. The three teenagers in the car were later convicted of his manslaughter; the two who were passengers were sentenced to 13 years.

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