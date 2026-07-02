The Supreme Court just made it harder for police to track phones

The highest court said broad phone sweeps must be constitutionally protected

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.
The Supreme Court found people have an expectation of privacy around phone searches
(Image credit: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

The Supreme Court released a slew of opinions to mark the end of its current term, and one of them could prove to be a landmark case for personal protections: The court ruled that privacy laws must protect against widespread searches of phone location data. The decision could prove to have monumental effects on future Fourth Amendment cases.

What did the Supreme Court decide?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.