Supreme Court lets Trump fire officials, except at Fed

The court reversed a 90-year-old precedent that protected agency heads from being fired

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
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A woman holds a sign to support the Federal Reserve in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on January 21, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments in Trump v. Cook.
The rulings ‘took a sledgehammer to much of the federal government’s regulatory structure’
(Image credit: Alex Wong / Getty Images)

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  