The 7 biggest deregulation actions Trump has taken

His administration has ordered each new regulatory change to be accompanied by 10 deregulatory changes

Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
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Donald Trump arrives in the Roosevelt Room of the White House to announce environmental deregulations.
Donald Trump’s agenda is ‘distinct from standard, 'run-of-the-mill' deregulation’
(Image credit: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

While Republicans have generally been associated with deregulation since the 1970s and 1980s, President Donald Trump has overseen a stratospheric rise in deregulatory policies during his second term. The White House argues these deregulations are about eliminating the red tape of Washington, but critics are worried about Trump’s rolling back of protections.

‘Unleashing Prosperity Through Deregulation’ executive order

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.