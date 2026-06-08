Where does the Trump administration really stand on AI?

Trump has gone back and forth on the issue several times

Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
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Photo collage of a signed executive order being held up by Trump&#039;s hand, as well as a robot hand
The AI order signed by Trump is ‘relatively toothless’
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order that would voluntarily allow artificial intelligence companies to receive more government oversight. The order marks a shift in the White House’s attitude about AI. Now it seems Trump, Republicans and even some Democrats are changing their tune.

What did the commentators say?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.