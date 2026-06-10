Could Bill Pulte be a FISA-shaped problem for the Trump Administration?

By tapping an underqualified ally for one of the most sensitive intelligence jobs on Earth, the president is risking a major legislative miss.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
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William Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, in a blue suit and tie
Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte’s proposed promotion has some lawmakers balking.
(Image credit: Stefani Reynolds / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Office of National Intelligence has thrown a contentious congressional battle into an even more precarious state. Appointee Bill Pulte’s off-color past, lack of requisite qualifications and history of pursuing Trump’s personal vendettas against perceived enemies have some lawmakers thinking twice about reauthorizing Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), a controversial warrantless wiretapping law. Already worried about how this White House would use the authorities granted by the law, Democrats now point to the controversial nomination as further justification to vote against the polarizing spy powers.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  