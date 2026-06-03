Trump taps mortgage official Pulte as intel chief

Pulte has no experience in the national intelligence community

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
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Housing regulator and Trump ally Bill Pulte
Housing regulator and Trump ally Bill Pulte
(Image credit: Bonnie Cash / UPI / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What happened

President Donald Trump on Tuesday named Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, as acting director of national intelligence, replacing retiring DNI Tulsi Gabbard. A “real estate scion with no clear national security credentials,” Pulte will “continue in his post at FHFA” as well as coordinating the 18 U.S. intelligence agencies, The Associated Press said.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  