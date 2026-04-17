House punts on spying law after late-night revolt

What happened

The House early Friday morning approved a 10-day extension of a controversial surveillance law after a rebellion by libertarian-leaning Republicans. President Donald Trump had urged Republicans to “UNIFY” and pass an 18-month extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act without any changes. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) called an overnight session to pass either that bill or a five-year extension with some changes to win over GOP holdouts. Some 20 Republicans joined all but four Democrats to vote both down, and the 10-day extension was passed by voice vote.

Who said what

Section 702 allows the CIA, FBI and other intelligence agencies to surveil foreigners overseas — and any Americans they are communicating with — without a warrant. Debate over its reauthorization “has scrambled the usual polarized party lines,” The New York Times said. “Privacy and civil liberties-focused lawmakers in both parties have allied to press for greater limits, while centrists and national security hawks” want it renewed without changes.

What next?

Section 702 expires on Monday, and the Senate is “gaveling for a rare Friday session, as Congress races to keep the surveillance program running,” The Associated Press said.

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