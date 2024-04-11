House GOP scuttles FISA vote at Trump's urging

Right-wing lawmakers blocked Speaker Mike Johnson's surveillance bill

House Speaker Mike Johnson
Former President Donald Trump urged Republicans to "KILL FISA"
(Image credit: Julia Nikhinson / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
published

What happened

Nineteen House Republicans helped vote down a procedural measure necessary for the reauthorization of a key portion of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, leaving Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) in the lurch. The insurgent GOP effort came after former President Donald Trump urged Republicans to "KILL FISA," claiming it was "ILLEGALLY USED AGAINST ME." Reauthorizing the foreign spying bill has long been contentious — particularly Section 702, which allows intelligence agencies to collect information on Americans without a warrant as part of surveillance on foreign citizens.

