Race to be the UN’s next secretary general

Calls for a ‘madame secretary general’ have grown ‘louder’ as António Guterres prepares to leave office

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Michelle Bachelet
Michelle Bachelet, who twice served as president of Chile and has been the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, is in the running for the top job
(Image credit: John Lamparski / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

The UN is preparing to choose a new secretary general for the first time in a decade as six candidates vie to succeed António Guterres of Portugal.

But the winner faces a huge challenge, with a host of geopolitical crises and the very status of the body itself in question.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 