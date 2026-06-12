The ‘plague’ of rats ‘terrorising’ Gaza

Rodent infestation is compounding humanitarian and public health crisis

By
published

Photo collage of Palestinians fumigating in a tent camp, with a huge, mangy rat observing them from behind.
Rats, weasels and other rodents can ‘chew their way into tents, biting children and contaminating food’
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

For the people of Gaza, “fear is no longer linked only to what falls from the sky”, but also to “what crawls from below”, said Prospect.

Rats and other rodents have “taken over everything in a frenzy” and, with summer approaching, their numbers are expected to soar even higher.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 