Hamas dissolves Gaza government but doesn’t disarm

For the first time since consolidating power to rule the Gaza Strip in 2007, Palestinian militant group Hamas announced Monday that it would dissolve its Government Emergency Committee that has coordinated day-to-day life across the territory. The announcement, Hamas said, clears a path for the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), known familiarly as a technocratic committee, to assume control of the strip as part of President Donald Trump and his Board of Peace’s plan for the beleaguered region. But by playing coy about next steps, Hamas has given observers and critics plenty of reasons to be suspicious about this latest development.

Moving to a ‘caretaker framework’

Monday’s announcement “marks a significant political shift” by Hamas, said Al Jazeera . But while the militant group has “repeatedly said it is prepared to step aside from day-to-day governance” in the Gaza Strip, the “question of its disarmament remains unresolved.”

The decision to dismantle the governing authority was made to “remove any pretexts for the occupation, which continues its aggression and war of extermination,” said Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem to AFP, per Le Monde. Hamas seeks the “swift entry” of the technocratic committee and “affirms its readiness to hand over governmental responsibilities to the committee to ensure its success.” The committee, in turn, is “fully prepared to assume its national responsibilities as soon as the necessary resources and capabilities are available,” said NGAC Chief Commissioner Ali Shaath on X.

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For Hamas, the move is designed to transform the group’s “existing governing structure” into a “caretaker framework,” said The Times of Israel. Hamas officials claim that “technical and professional staff” will “remain in place” after the governmental dissolution to “maintain continuity in service to civilians in Gaza,” said The Jerusalem Post . Unsurprisingly, Israel has rejected that characterization. The dissolution of a Hamas government wherein “all of the Hamas members stay in their positions” is a “spin that has no significance,” said one Israeli official to The Associated Press .

‘Actions, not promises’

Any assessment of Hamas’ announcement will be “guided by actions, not promises, to meet the critical needs of the people of Gaza,” the Trump-led Board of Peace said on X . The “core principle” of eventually turning over full control of Gaza to the technocratic committee “remains one authority, one law and one weapon,” which in turn means “consolidation of all weapons under the control of the NCAG as provided for in the Comprehensive Gaza Peace Plan and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803.”

Hamas’ announcement “does not concern its military wing,” about which mediators are “still negotiating,” said Haaretz . Israel, meanwhile, is “not allowing members of the technocratic committee, who are currently in Cairo, to enter the territory.” Israel has “ruled out allowing Hamas to rule” the embattled Gaza Strip following the years-long war between the two groups, said Al Jazeera. Israel “also rejected a direct takeover” by the Palestinian Authority, which controls the occupied West Bank, “at this stage.”