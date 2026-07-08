Hamas dissolves Gaza government but doesn’t disarm

The militant group that has ruled Gaza for decades sends mixed signals that it’s ready for a change

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Ismail Al-Thawabta, head of Hamas&#039;s government media office, right, and Hazem Qassem, Hamas spokesperson, deliver a statement at at the Al-Aqsa Hospital, central Gaza, on Monday, July 6, 2026
Hamas representatives say their announcement clears the way for new leadership in Gaza, but not everyone is convinced
(Image credit: Ahmad Salem / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

For the first time since consolidating power to rule the Gaza Strip in 2007, Palestinian militant group Hamas announced Monday that it would dissolve its Government Emergency Committee that has coordinated day-to-day life across the territory. The announcement, Hamas said, clears a path for the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), known familiarly as a technocratic committee, to assume control of the strip as part of President Donald Trump and his Board of Peace’s plan for the beleaguered region. But by playing coy about next steps, Hamas has given observers and critics plenty of reasons to be suspicious about this latest development.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  