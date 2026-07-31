Trump claims Hamas has agreed to disarm

Gaza will be “governed by a new Palestinian government,” said Trump

Jessica Hullinger&#039;s avatar
By
Published
A Hamas soldier stands guard in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip
A Hamas soldier stands guard in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip
(Image credit: Bashar Taleb / AFP / Getty Images)

What happened

President Donald Trump claimed Thursday on Truth Social that Hamas had agreed to “COMPLETE DISARMAMENT” in Gaza and that “Israeli forces will withdraw” from the war-torn region. Details on the deal remain limited, but Trump said it was brokered by the international Board of Peace, which he established earlier this year to oversee the Gaza peace plan.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week