‘Race against time’ to find Japan earthquake survivors

The massive temblor was followed by at least 60 aftershocks

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A firefighter searches for missing people at Aeon Mall Kumamoto
A firefighter searches for missing people at Aeon Mall Kumamoto in Japan
(Image credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images)

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