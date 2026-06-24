Double trouble: 2 major California fault lines are at highest stress in 1,000 years

Los Angeles could see a major earthquake

Devika Rao, The Week US's avatar
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Photo collage of the San Andreas geologic Fault Line, men in hard hats inspecting earthquake damage, the Carrizo Plain, and structural cracks to a bridge in Parkfield, California
Cajon Pass may allow an earthquake to occur along two fault lines simultaneously
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

California is tense, or at least its fault lines are. The southern part of the state is at risk of experiencing a devastating earthquake as stress levels along both the San Andreas and San Jacinto faults are at a peak. While researchers cannot predict when the earthquake will occur, understanding the state of these two fault lines and their associated risks can help to better prepare civilians and municipalities.

Tension at the gate

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  