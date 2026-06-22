A strange ‘cold blob’ in the Atlantic could be a sign of trouble

This chilly patch of ocean is likely a result of a vital ocean current system’s instability

Devika Rao, The Week US's avatar
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Photo collage of frozen sea and arrows indicating various currents around it
The culprit is climate change
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

While the world’s oceans have generally been heating up, one patch of the Atlantic located south of Greenland has mysteriously been dropping in temperature. Dubbed the “cold blob,” the region’s cooling is likely tied to the growing instability of a vital ocean current system due to climate change. The collapse of the current system could lead to disruptions in global weather patterns.

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  