Adversarial clothing could be the new trend

Fashion created to avoid AI identification

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of fashion magazine cutouts with clothes replaced by white noise, glitch art and broken lines of code with an error message
Adversarial clothing confuses AI models, making them unable to identify a person
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

The right garment can make you invisible, at least to AI face recognition software. So-called adversarial clothing is specially designed to thwart AI’s ability to identify the wearer. As people become increasingly discontent with AI video surveillance, anti-AI fashion could soon get its time in the spotlight.

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