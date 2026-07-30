Couples are embracing the ‘airport divorce’

Time apart before time together

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Couple with suitcases going opposite directions
An airport divorce can let you and your partner handle preflight stress in your own way
(Image credit: Mikhail Seleznev / Getty Images)

If navigating an airport with your partner has caused an argument, an airport divorce may be the right kind of divorce for you. Contrary to the name, an airport divorce is not a divorce or breakup.

Rather, it is when a couple decides to go their separate ways in the airport to tackle preflight activities and tasks before reuniting to fly together. The separation can keep stress to a minimum and allow both people to regulate their emotions before a trip.

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