Mayrlife, Altaussee: rest and rejuvenation at Austria's premier medical spa

Warning! This place might change your life

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Mayrlife
Tucked away in the Austrian Alps is a wellness retreat to the stars
(Image credit: Mayrlife)

“And why do you think you are sick?”

I knew why I was sick. I was sick because I had a cold. And I had a cold because I have a toddler. And toddlers are, as far as I can tell, living, breathing vectors of disease.

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