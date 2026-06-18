The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts: a dreamy Maldivian paradise

These tranquil twin resorts are a must-visit for indulgent travellers

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An aerial overview of the island in the North Atoll, Maldives
Guests can wander barefoot around the manicured gardens, or lounge by the pool
(Image credit: Centara Hotels & Resorts)

When it comes to island holiday destinations, the Maldives is one of the most sought after – and for good reason. The blue waters and skies seem endless, making you feel as if you have been transported to a different world. If you’re looking to switch off from your regular life, it is the place to be.

Last year, Centara opened two new resorts in the North Male Atoll, a chain of over 50 islands and islets that’s home to mesmerising corals and marine life. The Centara Grand Lagoon Resort and Centara Mirage Lagoon Resort make up The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts. The multi-island destination is located 40 minutes away from the airport via speedboat and is connected by a walkable bridge for easy movement between the properties. While both are operated under the same brand, each provide a unique atmosphere suited for different types of holidaymakers.

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Deeya Sonalkar, The Week UK

Deeya Sonalkar joined The Week as audience editor in 2025. She is in charge of The Week's social media platforms as well as providing audience insight and researching online trends.

Deeya started her career as a digital intern at Elle India in Mumbai, where she oversaw the title's social media and employed SEO tools to maximise its visibility, before moving to the UK to pursue a master's in marketing at Brunel University. She took up a role as social media assistant at MailOnline while doing her degree. After graduating, she jumped into the role of social media editor at London's The Standard, where she spent more than a year bringing news stories from the capital to audiences online. She is passionate about sociocultural issues and very enthusiastic about film and culinary arts.