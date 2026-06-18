The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts: a dreamy Maldivian paradise

When it comes to island holiday destinations, the Maldives is one of the most sought after – and for good reason. The blue waters and skies seem endless, making you feel as if you have been transported to a different world. If you’re looking to switch off from your regular life, it is the place to be.

Last year, Centara opened two new resorts in the North Male Atoll, a chain of over 50 islands and islets that’s home to mesmerising corals and marine life. The Centara Grand Lagoon Resort and Centara Mirage Lagoon Resort make up The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts. The multi-island destination is located 40 minutes away from the airport via speedboat and is connected by a walkable bridge for easy movement between the properties. While both are operated under the same brand, each provide a unique atmosphere suited for different types of holidaymakers.

Why stay here?

Dolphins often swim up close to the overwater villas (Image credit: Centara Hotels & Resorts)

Winner of the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Award 2025, the Centara Grand Lagoon Resort is nothing short of a tropical utopia. The buildings are inspired by the ocean, with soaring high ceilings, curved walls and pared-back décor in earthy tones.

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If you choose the overwater villa, you can opt for one with a private pool and an outdoor deck that blurs the line separating you and the ocean. My husband and I are usually early risers and the view of the sunrise on the horizon was a major highlight of the trip. If you are lucky, which we were, you may spot dolphins swimming close to the deck in search of food in the mornings.

The Centara Mirage Lagoon Resort is a little more playful with its architecture and the overall aesthetic is eye-catching and modern. This is a family-centric accommodation with many facilities catered to children, including an expansive water park. Both resorts also offer two- and three-bedroom villas, which come with either a pool or Jacuzzi. If staying overwater is not your style, there are beachfront room options available too.

The spa

The spa is set apart from the rest of the resort area and feels like a sanctuary (Image credit: Centara Hotels & Resorts)

The island offers state-of-the-art luxury spa facilities that are operated under the SPA Cenvaree brand. Centara prides itself on its embedded philosophy of Thai hospitality and this is evident in the services on offer. There is an exhaustive list of traditional Asian therapies available as well as some modern salon offerings. The expert therapists are immensely knowledgeable and friendly. They help set the tone of the experience by making you feel comfortable and relaxed as soon as you step foot inside.

What sets the spa at the Lagoon apart is the design; it is located away from the rest of the resort area and feels like a sanctuary. Past the reception, you enter a minimalist white courtyard complete with water basins holding rustic centrepieces. The treatment rooms are spacious and filled with natural light. We were lucky to experience a couple’s massage and left feeling completely rejuvenated.

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The facilities also include a Candy Spa that offers kid-friendly treatments like manicures and pedicures so the little ones can keep themselves engaged while parents indulge themselves.

Eating and drinking

Suan Bua offers a balance of Thai flavours that make for an unforgettable meal (Image credit: Centara Hotels & Resorts)

When it comes to food, the Centara brand aims to provide guests with a taste of Thai culture while honouring Maldivian traditions. There are six distinct dining locations spread over both the properties offering various cuisines. The resorts are separately operated but all the restaurants are quite easy to get to regardless of where you choose to stay. A buggy is a quick call away but you can certainly walk too – that is, if you are willing to withstand the scorching sun you will face en route.

The best dining spot was Centara’s signature restaurant Suan Bua, serving authentic Thai food at the Mirage. I especially enjoyed the larb gai and massaman curry. The ingredients were fresh and the balance of tangy citrus notes and fiery spices made for an unforgettable meal. Every restaurant is included in the all-inclusive rates but the ones serving only a la carte menus require reservations so letting the concierge know where you want to dine early on is highly recommended.

Another memorable meal was at the Blue Fin, a Mediterranean-style beachfront restaurant specialising in seafood. We splurged on the lobster as it wasn’t included in the package but it was definitely worth it. I would be remiss not to mention the remarkable steak tartare on fried brioche, which played with a mix of textures.

Right next to Blue Fin, is the Sunset Social. As the name suggests, it is the perfect place to catch some magnificent views. The big draw is the catamaran seating and the specialised cocktails but traditional Atollian food is also served here. My favourite cocktail was Spirit of the Sun, which is made with elderflower-infused gin and lavender essence.

The Lagoon resort is also home to The Gallery, which is where guests come for their buffet breakfast and lunch. For dinner, they serve Indian tandoor dishes and also have a very small teppanyaki grill. Unfortunately, we didn’t get a chance to try the Japanese food due to capacity issues and we felt like the Indian food was a bit bland, which we relayed to the staff. They made us a special breakfast the next day to make up for the disappointment and were very open to feedback.

The other spots on the island are Mirage’s Acqua, a traditional Italian spot serving all the cuisine’s classics, and The Sailhouse, where guests have their breakfast. The Lagoon also has The Club, which is a special access all-day lounge serving everything from breakfast to afternoon tea. Both resorts have swim-up bars in their main pool so you can cool down while enjoying your time in the water.

Things to do

There are plenty of activities on offer including sunset cruises and scuba diving (Image credit: Centara Hotels & Resorts)

The North Atoll is a prime hotspot for divers and surfers. Being a city person, the fear of not having enough to do held me back from going on island holidays for a long time. My stay at Centara changed my perspective because of the endless opportunities to be adventurous.

We started off kayaking in see-through boats, which allow you to look underwater as you paddle along enjoying the sea breeze. Seabob riding was also a surprising favourite for me. The seabob is an underwater scooter that operates like a mini roofless submarine. I was a bit afraid of how fast it would be but the staff were very encouraging and there were varying speed functions, which allowed me to choose a level I was comfortable with. We also went snorkelling and enjoyed seeing the fascinating coral and marine life from up close.

The resort had several other activities we didn’t get a chance to do including jet skiing, deep sea diving and sunset cruises. An especially lovely moment during the holiday was when we were surprised with a private beachfront dining tent for my husband and I to enjoy our dinner by the water. It was certainly a night I will cherish for the rest of my life.

The verdict

Guests can move effortlessly between the two resorts (Image credit: Centara Hotels & Resorts)

With so many resorts in the Maldives to choose from, any new ones need to overachieve in order to compete with long-time favourites. Centara more than lives up to its great reputation with The Atollia.

The resorts are significantly different but guests can effortlessly move between them. Despite Mirage being the more family-focused property, Lagoon has kid-friendly offerings as well and families can enjoy both resorts. For couples or groups of friends, the Lagoon is perfect for an unforgettable relaxation retreat. The Atollia allows you to choose what kind of energy you want for your holiday and gives you the best of both worlds.

Deeya was a guest of Centara Grand Lagoon Resort and Centara Mirage Lagoon Resort; centarahotelsandresorts.com