The best golf hotels in the world

Tee off in style at these luxury resorts

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A wide shot of the Viceroy at Ombria&#039;s golf course, landscape and the resort buildings
Viceroy at Ombria sits in the rolling hills of the Algarve
(Image credit: Viceroy at Ombria / Bacchus Agency)

The best golf resorts don’t just offer world-class courses. They’re also a sanctuary where you can relax away from the fairways with a pampering spa treatment, delicious meal or countryside stroll. The hotels on this list promise all that and more, with a wide range of activities to keep the entire family entertained – and stellar service to boot.

Viceroy at Ombria, Portugal

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Deeya Sonalkar, The Week UK

Deeya Sonalkar joined The Week as audience editor in 2025. She is in charge of The Week's social media platforms as well as providing audience insight and researching online trends.

Deeya started her career as a digital intern at Elle India in Mumbai, where she oversaw the title's social media and employed SEO tools to maximise its visibility, before moving to the UK to pursue a master's in marketing at Brunel University. She took up a role as social media assistant at MailOnline while doing her degree. After graduating, she jumped into the role of social media editor at London's The Standard, where she spent more than a year bringing news stories from the capital to audiences online. She is passionate about sociocultural issues and very enthusiastic about film and culinary arts.