The best golf hotels in the world

The best golf resorts don’t just offer world-class courses. They’re also a sanctuary where you can relax away from the fairways with a pampering spa treatment, delicious meal or countryside stroll. The hotels on this list promise all that and more, with a wide range of activities to keep the entire family entertained – and stellar service to boot.

Viceroy at Ombria, Portugal

Situated among the rolling Algarve hills, Viceroy at Ombria offers guests some of the “prettiest views” and “top-tier dining options”, said Conor Keenan in Golf Monthly. Located around half an hour’s drive from Faro airport, the property has established itself as a “resort with a golf course, rather than a golf course with a resort”. It is designed to be “accessible” for new players while catering to those who are “more capable longer hitters”. To unwind after a round, guests can relax in the private outdoor heated pool, indoor thermal pool as well as Finnish sauna and salt steam room. The property has “plenty to do for non-golfers” such as hiking, cycling and exploring the “tucked away villages dotted around the valleys”.

viceroyhotelsandresorts.com

JA Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort, Scotland

This might be the “grandest airport hotel in the world”, said Antonia Quirke in Condé Nast Traveller. The “terribly scenic” resort is a 10-minute drive from Glasgow airport and sits on the southern banks of the River Clyde. Designed in 1828 by Sir Robert Smyrk, the architect who worked on the British Museum, the property houses an 18-hole golf course and spans 250 acres. Few experiences can compare to enjoying “the timeless beauty of the volcanic Old Kilpatrick Hills” while playing the fourth hole. In 2025, the resort underwent an extensive refurb but it has retained its “spirit of Victorian ambition and adventure”. The property has a state-of-the-art spa and guests can enjoy “excellent” food made with “farm-to-plate ingredients” at the Dining Room and indulge in a fancy tipple at the “fantastic” cocktail bar.

jaresortshotels.com

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Camiral, A Quinta do Lago Resort, Spain

“Perched among rolling hills” and five minutes from Girona airport, Camiral “exudes excellence and quiet luxury”, Harry Fletcher in The Independent. There are two “blockbuster” golf courses. The Stadium, host of the Spanish Open and the Catalunya Championship in 2022, is a challenging course with “real bite”. The other is the “more playable” Tour course. The resort will also host the 2031 Ryder Cup. After the golf courses, the biggest attraction is the impressive wellness centre and “tastefully designed” rooms with "nods to Spanish art”. As for dining, guests can head to Origin for a “memorable” meal that celebrates “local ingredients". And in the Lounge Bar you will find a “well-stocked” collection of spirits, “including Macallan and Lagavulin whiskies”.

camiral.com

Big Cedar Lodge, Missouri, US

This 4,600-acre property sitting on the edge of Table Rock Lake gives you the chance to play under the “powder blue Missouri Ozarks sky”, said T.J. Olwig in Travel + Leisure. The “newest thrill” in the resort’s "ever-expanding golf playground” is the Cliffhangers: an “unconventional” course that features “cliff-hugging switchbacks and a maze of showy cart path water crossings”. The lakeside cottage feels like staying in a “chic mountain chalet” complete with a large living room, open kitchen and “towering stone fireplace”. If that doesn’t sound relaxing enough, a visit to the Cedar Creek Spa can do the trick; there are four saltwater pools and a “comfortable indoor pool for cooler days”. The lodge boasts 13 restaurants and bars, including the Buzzard Bar, which offers “burgers, live music, and a drink on its lakeside patio”. Guests can also take a lake swim or enjoy the water with the “pedal boats, canoes, and kayaks”.

bigcedar.com