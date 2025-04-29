The UK's best golf hotels
These are the country's top spots for teeing off – with standout accommodation to boot
The UK's best golf hotels don't just offer "top-notch championship courses", said The Times. Even a "joyful" afternoon on the fairways counts for little without a "superb" place to relax and unwind afterwards. Here are some of our favourite spots to tee off around the country – with plenty to keep even non-golfers entertained.
Rockliffe Hall, County Durham
Set within 375 acres of "sprawling" parkland on the County Durham and North Yorkshire border, Rockliffe Hall is home to a 50,000-sq-ft spa, three restaurants and a cocktail bar, said The Telegraph. Owned by Middlesbrough Football Club, the hotel also boasts impressive sporting facilities, including an 18-hole course. Golfers can "master" their game at the driving range and practice greens, and book a session with one of the "expert" coaches at the on-site PMG Academy.
Castle Cottage Inn, Harlech, North Wales
Housed within two properties dating back to 1585, in the "shadow" of Harlech Castle, this cosy inn has just seven bedrooms along with a restaurant serving "modern" dishes, said The Independent. The hotel is a stone's throw from Royal St David's golf course, "one of the world's finest traditional links golf courses" with its "superb" practice facilities. Located among the dunes on Wales' northwestern coast, you'll have "spectacular" views of the castle and Snowdonia mountain range.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The Grove, Hertfordshire
This "stately" hotel is perfect for a weekend break, said The Telegraph. A short drive from central London, it's set within a "bucolic" Hertfordshire estate. The Grove's 18-hole championship course has been graced by "many greats of the game", including Tiger Woods, who won the WGC-American Express Championship here almost two decades ago. "Sharpen your skills" with one of the highly skilled PGA tutors and keep an eye out for the annual golf tournaments held here.
Gleneagles, Scotland
"Fancy your golf with a side of Michelin-starred cuisine?" said The Times. You'll struggle to do better than Gleneagles (pictured above) where Restaurant Andrew Fairlie serves "indulgent" plates of food, like home-smoked Scottish lobster and hand-dived king scallops with a vibrant pea purée. The hotel is home to three championship golf courses, as well as a nine-hole course, two putting areas and a driving range. Non-golfers are "well catered to" with a luxurious spa, gym and "beauty lodge" with hair stylists and manicurists on hand. "Golf breaks don't come more slick than this."
Star Castle, Isles of Scilly
This "characterful" hotel on St Mary's, the largest island in the Scillies archipelago, gives guests complimentary access to England's most southwesterly golf course, said The Independent. The "challenging" 18-hole course has beautiful views out across the neighbouring islands. Be sure to stop in at the "friendly" clubhouse where you can soak up the "panoramic vistas" from the balcony with a drink.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
Is the UK's two-party system finally over?
Today's Big Question 'Unprecedented fragmentation puts voters on a collision course with the electoral system'
By The Week UK
-
Escape to the Scottish countryside at Dunkeld House Hotel
The Week Recommends Roam, revive and relax at this luxury hotel in a wooded riverside Perthshire estate
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US
-
Liverpool's Anfield redemption: how did they do it?
Talking Point Arne Slot's blueprint and standout player performances guide the Reds to record 20th league title
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK
-
La Zambra Hotel: reviving the glamour of a Spanish icon
The Week Recommends The former Byblos hotel has a boutique feel with resort-level amenities
By William Leigh
-
Robert McCrum shares his favourite books on sport
The Week Recommends Writer and editor picks works by Nick Hornby, David Goldblatt and others
By The Week UK
-
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is a town for all seasons
The Week Recommends Fall, winter, spring and summer all usher in new activities
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US
-
Get physical at these 8 hotels that feature 8 different sports
The Week Recommends After you check in, it's game time
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US
-
10 spectacular hotels for golfers that have just the right swing
The Week Recommends These properties are stunners off the links and on
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US
-
Where to watch the Euros with a pint this summer
The Week Recommends Top pubs and bars for cheering on your national team
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK
-
Best sports documentaries
The Week Recommends From the 'best-attended women's sports event in history' to insider access to the pro golf world
By Austin Chen, The Week UK
-
Copa 71 review: 'incendiary account' of the women's 1971 World Cup in Mexico
The Week Recommends Film, with Serena and Venus Williams as executive producers, can be added to the 'list of great football documentaries'
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK