The UK's best golf hotels don't just offer "top-notch championship courses", said The Times. Even a "joyful" afternoon on the fairways counts for little without a "superb" place to relax and unwind afterwards. Here are some of our favourite spots to tee off around the country – with plenty to keep even non-golfers entertained.

Rockliffe Hall, County Durham

Set within 375 acres of "sprawling" parkland on the County Durham and North Yorkshire border, Rockliffe Hall is home to a 50,000-sq-ft spa, three restaurants and a cocktail bar, said The Telegraph. Owned by Middlesbrough Football Club, the hotel also boasts impressive sporting facilities, including an 18-hole course. Golfers can "master" their game at the driving range and practice greens, and book a session with one of the "expert" coaches at the on-site PMG Academy.

Castle Cottage Inn, Harlech, North Wales

Housed within two properties dating back to 1585, in the "shadow" of Harlech Castle, this cosy inn has just seven bedrooms along with a restaurant serving "modern" dishes, said The Independent. The hotel is a stone's throw from Royal St David's golf course, "one of the world's finest traditional links golf courses" with its "superb" practice facilities. Located among the dunes on Wales' northwestern coast, you'll have "spectacular" views of the castle and Snowdonia mountain range.

The Grove, Hertfordshire

This "stately" hotel is perfect for a weekend break, said The Telegraph. A short drive from central London, it's set within a "bucolic" Hertfordshire estate. The Grove's 18-hole championship course has been graced by "many greats of the game", including Tiger Woods, who won the WGC-American Express Championship here almost two decades ago. "Sharpen your skills" with one of the highly skilled PGA tutors and keep an eye out for the annual golf tournaments held here.

Gleneagles, Scotland

"Fancy your golf with a side of Michelin-starred cuisine?" said The Times. You'll struggle to do better than Gleneagles (pictured above) where Restaurant Andrew Fairlie serves "indulgent" plates of food, like home-smoked Scottish lobster and hand-dived king scallops with a vibrant pea purée. The hotel is home to three championship golf courses, as well as a nine-hole course, two putting areas and a driving range. Non-golfers are "well catered to" with a luxurious spa, gym and "beauty lodge" with hair stylists and manicurists on hand. "Golf breaks don't come more slick than this."

Star Castle, Isles of Scilly

This "characterful" hotel on St Mary's, the largest island in the Scillies archipelago, gives guests complimentary access to England's most southwesterly golf course, said The Independent. The "challenging" 18-hole course has beautiful views out across the neighbouring islands. Be sure to stop in at the "friendly" clubhouse where you can soak up the "panoramic vistas" from the balcony with a drink.