Magnificent Tudor castles and stately homes to visit this year

The return of 'Wolf Hall' has sparked an uptick in visits to Britain's Tudor palaces

Hever Castle
Hever Castle, Anne Boleyn's childhood home is a 'must for Tudor acolytes'
(Image credit: Shutterstock / Chris Dorney)
By
published

As the final part of Hilary Mantel's "Wolf Hall" trilogy hits our TV screens, "I predict a sudden revival of the Tudor aesthetic", said historian Suzannah Lipscomb in The Telegraph.

The impressive architecture and interiors on show in the BBC's adaptation of "The Mirror and the Light" will no doubt "drip its way into our collective subconscious", and soon many of us will be "longing" to explore one of Britain's "gorgeous" Tudor mansions.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸