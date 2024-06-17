Where to watch the Euros with a pint this summer

With England and Scotland qualifying for the Euros, football fever is taking hold of the two countries.

The Euros 2024 kicked off in Munich on Friday with hosts Germany thrashing Scotland 5-1 in the opening match, while England began with a win by beating Serbia 1-0 on Sunday. Group games followed by knockout matches will be taking place right up until the final, which takes place on 14 July.

Unless you're heading off to Germany to see the games live, here are a few of the best pubs and bars to watch the Euros. Warning: you might need to book a table.

Boxpark Wembley, London

The trendy venue built with shipping containers is putting up a huge screen outside, with space for more than 1,000 revellers. Best of all, said Zoe Griffin in The Independent, there are plenty of street food stalls for "when you start to feel peckish". The Croydon and Shoreditch Boxparks are also screening matches throughout the tournament.

boxpark.co.uk

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road, London

This summer the Walthamstow brewery has three screens: two outside and a mammoth cinema-sized one inside. The ample selection of beers, food truck and DJ playing between the games makes this a "great option" for watching the Euros, said Time Out.

signaturebrew.co.uk

Bierkeller, Liverpool

If it's a "lively party atmosphere" you're after, said Griffin in The Independent, you can't go wrong with Liverpool's Bierkeller. The venue has several screens and lots of games to keep you entertained post-match, from darts to beer pong. The authentic German beers and bratwurst are a nice draw, too. Deposits for tables start at £20.

thebierkeller.com

The Lawn Club, Manchester

The Lawn Club in Spinningfields has teamed up with Lucozade for the Euros, revealing a 13ft outdoor screen. (It'll be staying for the entire summer so you can watch the Olympics and Wimbledon here too.) There's no need to worry about the weather, either: the covered Pergola has an additional 164 seats with three screens.

thelawnclub.co.uk

The Three Sisters, Edinburgh

"Edinburgh institution" The Three Sisters is a safe bet for watching the Euros, said Gary Flockhart in the Edinburgh Evening News. All of the games will be screened both in and outside and there's lots of food options: from chicken schnitzel burgers to haggis bon bons.

thethreesistersbar.co.uk

Brewdog, Edinburgh

Another failsafe pub in Edinburgh is Brewdog. If you don't want to risk missing a moment of the match, the "Beer Tower" (a 2.5-litre vessel of a beer of your choice) will minimise your trips to the bar. Make sure you call ahead to book a table.

brewdog.com

The Granary, Glasgow

This dog-friendly pub is an excellent option if you "want to bring your pooch along" to watch the game, said Laura Ferguson in Glasgow Live. Located in Shawlands, there's a decent selection of pub grub available including stone-baked pizzas and chicken wing platters.