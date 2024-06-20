The House of Beckham: why Tom Bower's book won't topple the Golden Balls empire
Unauthorised biography of David and Victoria Beckham is met with tepid response
Tom Bower's new book – "House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power" – is brimming with scandal. But will the unauthorised biography really pierce the "golden armour and dismantle the Beckham machine", asked Katie Rosseinsky in The Independent. Given their "staggeringly slick" PR machine, it is a big ask.
The book comes off the back of a recent Netflix documentary, "Beckham", that offered a "stage-managed insight" into David and Victoria's relationship that was filled with "endearing off-duty snippets", said Rosseinsky. These included the iconic clip of Victoria describing her "working-class" background before David pops his head round the door to reveal she used to be driven to school in a Rolls-Royce.
Following his series of "bombshell" books about the royals – the latest is titled "Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors" – Bower has shifted his gaze to "Britain's other royal family". But while it "strains to be explosive", it ends up falling short, "like delving into a Wikipedia recap that re-treads old territory".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Tabloid fodder
Perhaps the biggest issue with Bower's book, said Zoe Williams in The Guardian, is that many of his most juicy "revelations" are already tabloid fodder. "ChatGPT could have done the whole thing faster, with the prompts: David Beckham – erection – sun lounger."
"Nothing here feels new," said Hannah Betts in The Telegraph. Stories from the papers are "regurgitated": David is "stingy" and "squeaky-voiced"; Victoria is a "tuneless, furious-faced WAG" whose clothing brand is a "much-puffed vanity project".
There are, however, "moments of magic" peppered sporadically throughout. Bower claims Victoria behaves so "capriciously" during her 2007 NBC documentary "Coming to America" that her exasperated team are said to have "chorused": "So tell me what you want, what you really, really want."
A 'devil's bargain'
Bower portrays their relationship as a "devil's bargain", said Betts, rather than the "happy-families image" that their PR machine trades off – yet "the narrative is oddly flat".
His "overarching argument", said Rosseinsky in The Independent, is that the marriage has, at times, been "little more than a mutually beneficial business arrangement" – something that "hardly feels like a novel thesis".
And yet, said Hilary Rose in The Times, Bower can't deny that, after more than two decades together, the Beckhams are "still standing". They might not have lived "happily ever after" but on 4 July, just like they do every year, the couple will post "loving tributes" to each other as they celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.
Despite the alleged affairs and the all-night arguing, said Williams in The Guardian, "they must, on some level, really like each other".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
'Farewell to a Giant'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
The UK's best film and TV studio tours
The Week Recommends From King's Landing to Diagon Alley, these are some of the country's most impressive sets
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Victoria Starmer: Keir's private partner with the calming role
In The Spotlight Despite staying out of the spotlight, the Labour leader's wife is under increasing attention as Downing Street nears
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Where to watch the Euros with a pint this summer
The Week Recommends Top pubs and bars for cheering on your national team
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Has Bridgerton lost the plot?
Talking Point Return of the hit Regency series has divided both fans and critics
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
Baby Reindeer's 'Martha' on Piers Morgan: a hunt for the truth
Talking Point Fiona Harvey's interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored leads to more 'vitriol'
By The Week UK Published
-
Baby Reindeer: will armchair detectives spell the end for 'true story' dramas?
Talking Point Richard Gadd's Netflix hit renews focus on 'slippery ethics around true crime' as fans become internet sleuths
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published
-
Pundits are mixed on the real possibility of Alex Garland's 'Civil War'
Talking Point Some say the film's events aren't that far from reality, but others are less convinced
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Are We Dating the Same Guy?': do Facebook groups harm or help?
Talking Point Women share their relationship experiences to try to stay safe on dating apps but critics highlight legal and emotional issues
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
'Not cross buns': the row over recipe revamps
Talking Point New versions of the Easter favourite have sparked controversy but sales are soaring
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published
-
The art world and motherhood: the end of a final taboo?
Talking Point Hettie Judah's new touring exhibition offers a 'riveting riposte' to old cliches
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published