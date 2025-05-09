What's going on with the Beckhams?

From wedding tantrums to birthday snubs, rumours of a family rift are becoming harder to hide

David, Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham
Happier families: Brooklyn Beckham with his parents at the 2018 British Fashion Awards
By
published

Last week, David Beckham turned 50 in "glittering fashion", with a star-studded birthday party in London's Notting Hill, said Marianka Swain in The Telegraph. "But it seems there was a ghost at Goldenballs' sumptuous feast. Or, rather, there were two."

The former England football captain's eldest son, Brooklyn, and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, were notably absent from the celebrations, adding to long-running speculation of a feud at the heart of the Beckhams' apparently "close-knit" family.

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

