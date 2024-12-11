Guinness: how Irish stout became a British obsession

Pubs across Britain are warning supplies could run out in the build-up to Christmas after a rise in popularity

Illustration of disappearing pints of Guinness
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

A rapid rise in demand has left pubs across Britain facing a potential shortage of Guinness in the run-up to Christmas.

Distributors have been allocating less than "usual" to pubs to try and "make sure there's enough stock to meet demand", said the BBC. The parent company of the famous Irish stout, Diageo, said it was working as "efficiently as possible" to meet the "exceptional consumer demand for Guinness in GB" over the past month.

Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

