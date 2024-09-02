Stout revival: a new chapter for the dark beer

The flavourful ale has shaken off its 'rugby lad' image and is appealing to a wider demographic

A glass of dark beer on a wooden surface with a black background.
Independent breweries are crafting exciting new stouts in a variety of styles
By
published

Beer drinkers are "turning to the dark side", as sales of stout continue to soar, said Adrian Tierney-Jones in The Telegraph.

No longer seen as the preserve of old men in pubs, the dark, velvety ale is appealing to a wider base of consumers than ever before. Tesco announced sales of stout have risen by 35% in the last year, reported Sarah Marsh in The Guardian, making the beverage the fastest-growing beer variety in the UK.

