The revival of absinthe
The once-banned 'green fairy' is back in demand in cocktail bars around the UK
"Step back into the belle époque and beckon the green fairy: absinthe is having a renaissance," said Victoria Brzezinski in The Times. The heady spirit has been "reappearing in drinking dens" up and down the country.
Sales of absinthe worldwide are currently worth £29 billion and are forecast to rise to £32 billion by 2028, according to Business Research Company figures cited by the Express.
The renewed interest in the "mysterious distillate" has sparked a recent slew of "exceptionally creative cocktails", said Tom Sandham in The Telegraph. "But ask a bartender if absinthe is back and they'll tell you it never went away."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From Oscar Wilde to Vincent Van Gogh, absinthe was the "spirit of choice" for many of "history's most bohemian creatives", due to its eye-watering alcohol content (ranging from 45% to as much as 74%) and "supposedly mind-altering effects", said Alice Fisher in The Observer.
Made with wormwood, anise, fennel and a concoction of other potent herbs, absinthe originated in Switzerland in the 18th century as a "medicinal elixir", said Ellie McDonald in The Times. It became so popular in belle-époque Paris that 5pm was dubbed the "green hour" in a nod to the spirit's bright-green hue.
But, as its popularity grew among the bohemians of Paris, the spirit came to be "blamed for a range of social ills" and, by the 20th century, it had been outlawed in many countries around the world. Recent studies have revealed that the claims about absinthe's madness-inducing properties were likely "exaggerated". The ban was eventually lifted in France in 2011.
Today, a "new generation of drinkers" are fuelling its resurgence. Boasting the UK's biggest collection of the spirit, the Absinthe Parlour in east London has become a haven for enthusiasts, with tastings and lectures, while music venues like the Black Heart in Camden and Blondies in Clapton are serving "frozen absinthe slushies".
At Hotel Café Royal in Soho, the "moodily lit" Green Bar has launched an entire absinthe menu in an ode to Wilde who "once drank the stuff" behind the property's "gilded doors", said Harriet Kean in Tatler. Among the drinks-list highlights is the "tangerine-coloured" O.W Punch – an "intoxicating" mix of La Fée Parisienne absinthe, bergamot liqueur, white apricot tea, agave nectar, lime and cardamom butter.
Many of the top-drawer absinthes have an impressive "complexity of botanical flavours", and even a dash can have a significant impact on the nuance and depth of your tipple of choice, said Sandham in The Telegraph. Drinks connoisseurs should "stock a bottle in your home bar, because without one, you're missing out on some of the best cocktails in history".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
How could AI-powered government change the UK?
Today's Big Question Keir Starmer unveils new action plan to make Britain 'world leader' in artificial intelligence
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
The UK's first legal drug consumption room
The Explainer 'Potentially transformative moment in UK drugs policy' as The Thistle opens in Glasgow
By The Week UK Published
-
Airlines ramp up the hunt for sustainable aviation fuel
Under The Radar Several large airlines have announced sustainability goals for the coming decades
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
7 drinks for every winter need possible
The Week Recommends Including a variety of base spirits and a range of temperatures
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Guinness: how Irish stout became a British obsession
Pubs across Britain are warning supplies could run out in the build-up to Christmas after a rise in popularity
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
The best non-alcoholic fizz for Christmas
The Week Recommends Add some quality, booze-free sparkle to your festive drinks list
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Vegetable cocktails are having a moment
The Week Recommends Wild carrot margarita? Mung bean old-fashioned? 'Allotment-inspired' tipples are appearing on drinks menus
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Stout revival: a new chapter for the dark beer
The Week Recommends The dark beer has shaken off its 'rugby lad' image and is appealing to a wider demographic
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
The myth of 'healthy' moderate drinking
Under The Radar The shaky logic that a daily tipple can lengthen your life has been a 'propaganda coup for the alcohol industry'
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
A beginner's guide to sake
The Week Recommends Featuring five of the best bottles to try, from entry-level options to premium ginjo sakes
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Best non-alcoholic spirits for summer cocktails
The Week Recommends As hard liquor takes a backseat for many, the ingredients for the perfect mocktail are dryly delicious
By The Week Staff Published