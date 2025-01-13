The revival of absinthe

The once-banned 'green fairy' is back in demand in cocktail bars around the UK

Absinthe cocktail with ice and mint.
Absinthe's 'complexity of botanical flavours' makes for 'exceptionally creative cocktails'
(Image credit: Shutterstock / Brent Hofacker)
"Step back into the belle époque and beckon the green fairy: absinthe is having a renaissance," said Victoria Brzezinski in The Times. The heady spirit has been "reappearing in drinking dens" up and down the country.

Sales of absinthe worldwide are currently worth £29 billion and are forecast to rise to £32 billion by 2028, according to Business Research Company figures cited by the Express.



Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

