A boozy weekend at the Mauritian Rum Festival

Sample the idyllic island's finest spirits at Beachcomber's luxury hotels

Beachcomber Hotels, Mauritius.
A string of elegant low-rise buildings flank the beach
(Image credit: Beachcomber Hotels)
By
published

From gorgeous beaches to exquisite Asian fusion cuisine, there have long been myriad reasons for visiting Mauritius. Now, though, there is another compelling incentive for travelling to the tranquil island in the Indian Ocean: Mauritius's Rum Festival.

At the week-long event, which takes place at the eight Beachcomber hotels on the sheltered northwestern coast of the island each November, you can sample the wares from 18 rum producers – if you have the stamina!

James Rampton
