La Zambra Hotel: reviving the glamour of a Spanish icon
The former Byblos hotel has a boutique feel with resort-level amenities
La Zambra lies about 20 minutes from Malaga airport in the golfing mecca of Mijas. The property sits on the site of a former Byblos hotel, a temple to partying in the golden era of the Costa del Sol. This history is evidenced in its no-expense-spared luxuries, a gorgeously excessive tiled pool and blue tiles dotting the terracotta roof above gleaming white walls (the signature Byblos colours).
In the 80s and 90s, the hotel was a celebrity haunt, its hedonistic charm attracting stars like Julio Iglesias, who would famously fly in by helicopter to join the party. Its wild past now lives on in subtle touches like the Bamboleo Bar, named after the iconic Iglesias song.
On arrival, tall white walls force the eyes upwards to take in the vast skies. Wander through them and you find yourself among a set of cool Spanish finca-style buildings. The entry atrium has a mid-century modern feel with high roofs and lots of wooden beams. Floor-to-ceiling windows reveal views of quiet courtyards dotted with show-stopping oversized fountains and cypress pines.
The rooms
Rooms are located along loggias set around the hotel's beautiful courtyards. They are generously spaced with sizable bathrooms and round, sweeping balconies that face out onto the golf course. The subtle colour scheme of the hotel continues in the rooms with natural linens, wood and stone. A highlight is the very pretty bath encased in stone tiles. Each room has a different artistic interpretation of a dancer – the hotel is named after a barefoot style of flamenco.
Eating and drinking
The hotel has two restaurants and a smaller, poolside offering, La Bartola, for lighter bites. Palmito is the main restaurant for breakfast and dinner: Spanish and typical breakfast buffet classics in the morning, with a snootier set of offerings at lunch and dinner fusing traditional Mediterranean recipes with the flavours of Andalusia. Expect dishes like confit red tuna cheek, cooked with onion broth and Andalusian-style fried squid with black aioli and roasted lime.
The other noteworthy spot is Picador, a Mijas-style restaurant that wouldn’t look out of place in London. Here you'll find a slick, modern menu of tapas dishes like Iberian pork shoulder, sweet potato purée and pickled mushrooms, and lobster croquettes alongside a fabulous wine selection.
If you’d like a taste of something local, head out to Asador Otola, charmingly situated on an industrial estate. You'll overlook the location when you're inside: a warm Spanish welcome is followed up by a plate of aged Basque beef cooked over an open flame, served with grilled peppers, a generous portion of fries and a few glasses of cool Spanish red.
What to do
The area has long appealed to golfers. Located in the middle of Mijas, the property has sweeping views of the perfectly manicured courses from both pools (a larger, two-tier one for adults and another for families, with plenty of shaded beds and cabanas). Beyond the 18 holes, there are a range of activities from outdoor fitness classes to guided hikes. Guests can also unwind in the 5,000-square-metre Mood spa with an indoor pool, wet area and collection of 'journey' treatments crafted around five themes: relax, reconnect, vitalise, heal and glow.
For a little local culture you can head up to the old town of Mijas, where squat, white traditional houses sit on the hillside above the hotel.
The verdict
La Zambra makes for a restful break away from it all in a calming, peaceful and natural environment – a hotel with a boutique feel yet resort-level amenities, it's the perfect fly-and-flop retreat (or fly and fore if that's your bag!).
Will Leigh was a guest at La Zambra Hotel – The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, where prices start from €325 (approx £270) per night on a B&B basis
-
