The beat goes on — and on — at these 7 music-centric hotels

Rock out first. Then get a good night’s sleep.

Catherine Garcia, The Week US's avatar
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published

The pool at Hotel Saint Cecilia in Austin
Hotel Saint Cecilia’s pool has, so screams the sign, soul
(Image credit: Grant Pifer)

Listening lounges, recording studios, secret venues and vinyl lending libraries are a few of the perks guests can tap into at these seven hotels made for music lovers. No guarantees you’ll run into your favorite artist — but you sure might discover a new one.

Aria Hotel Budapest, Hungary

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Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.