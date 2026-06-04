The beat goes on — and on — at these 7 music-centric hotels

Listening lounges, recording studios, secret venues and vinyl lending libraries are a few of the perks guests can tap into at these seven hotels made for music lovers. No guarantees you’ll run into your favorite artist — but you sure might discover a new one.

Aria Hotel Budapest, Hungary

Follow the keys, and see where they lead at Aria Hotel Budapest (Image credit: Aria Hotel Budapest)

Music inspired every design element at Aria Hotel Budapest, starting with the piano-keyboard marble inlay that stretches across the indoor courtyard. Rooms come in four styles — Classical, Opera, Contemporary and Jazz — and feature elegant touches like Murano glass chandeliers, coffered ceilings and custom area rugs.

In the afternoon, guests are invited to a wine and cheese reception with live music, and they can end the night on the rooftop High Note SkyBar. Aria even has a musical director, who arranges performances and special events and compiles soundtracks for individual stays.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

D Maris Bay, Marmaris, Turkey

The party never ends during summers at D Maris Bay (Image credit: D Maris Bay)

Once the sun goes down, the energy level at D Maris Bay goes way up, as guests prepare to spend the night dancing to DJs sets and live musical performances. Situated in a “stunning bay” on the Turquoise Coast, the resort’s “fabulous setting” and “extensive facilities” make it “one of the best” luxury beach properties in Turkey, said The Telegraph.

The property’s nightlife is second to none, with DJs coming from around the globe to play. The resort also hosts a summer gala series that blends gourmet dining with musical performances; previous artists included Seal and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Hotel El Ganzo, San José del Cabo, Mexico

You never know where a concert will pop up at Hotel El Ganzo (Image credit: Hotel El Ganzo)

The soundtrack of Hotel El Ganzo includes musicians jamming in the Underground Studio and bands performing on the private marina. Creatives love staying at this boutique property, where murals cover the walls, the rooms feature one-of-a-kind paintings and the Musicians in Residence program brings artists like Thievery Corporation, Rufus du Sol and Khruangbin to the hotel. When you’re ready to chill, head to Playa El Ganzo, the beach and swim club, or the rooftop pool or the spa and wellness center.

Hotel Saint Cecilia, Austin, Texas

Music memorabilia is in every corner of Hotel Saint Cecilia (Image credit: Grant Pifer)

The Hotel Saint Cecilia, named in honor of the patron saint of music, is an “ultraprivate” spot where “record label execs, artists, musicians and writers” go for a getaway, said Condé Nast Traveler. The rooms and suites inside this Victorian-era mansion have their own “distinct decor and personality” and come with Rega turntables and Geneva sound systems. When you’re ready to listen to tunes, head to the hotel’s lending library and borrow a vintage vinyl; while you’re there, check out one of the many rock biographies available to borrow.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Okupa Athens, Greece

Okupa Athens is an urban cultural hub (Image credit: Okupa Athens)

The centerpiece of Okupa is the Kitchen & Listening Bar, an “all-day space that combines brunch, dinner and a listening bar moment,” said Vogue Adria. Okupa is a place where “food, music and atmosphere” all “function as one and the same mood.” Here, you can enjoy an on-property jazz session, DJ set and concert in one day. The 32 modern, comfortable rooms come with portable speakers and, in some cases, record players. The music never need stop.

The Verb Hotel, Boston

The Verb Boston offers a true rock and roll experience (Image credit: Adrian Wilson)

The Verb Hotel “proudly” celebrates its hometown musical heroes, with local artists “commemorated through posters and pictures” across the hotel, said Rolling Stone. Other big acts who visited the city are “immortalized with autographs and coffee table books,” and this memorabilia makes the property feel like a “retro-chic museum” that “happens to offer plush beds.” For an over-the-top experience, stay in one of the Backstage trailers complete with Bose sound systems, custom art and “unique pieces of tour life.”

W Nashville, Tennessee

Something special waits behind the speaker wall at W Nashville (Image credit: W Nashville)

Music surrounds you at W Nashville. Both established and up-and-coming artists perform inside the intimate Living Room Bar & Lounge, and guests have a chance to attend listening sessions and songwriting collaborations in the Sound Room, a small venue hidden behind a wall of speakers.

The party continues poolside, where local DJs keep the tunes going at the Wet Deck. It’s a “stylish” property with excellent service — head to the friendly concierge with requests for “tickets to the Grand Ole Opry or whoever is playing at the Ryman,” said Condé Nast Traveler.