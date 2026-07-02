Closer is better when it comes to game-day lodging. These 7 hotels are all about stadium proximity.

Fenway Park, SoFi Stadium and AT&T Stadium are a bunt, punt and slide away

Catherine Garcia, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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The Anthem Hotel next to Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
The Anthem Hotel is as close to Intuit Dome as it gets
(Image credit: The Anthem Hotel)

After scoring tickets to see your favorite team, you are going to need to book somewhere to stay if you don’t live nearby. The cold, hard facts: The best accommodations are always within walking distance.

You can enjoy the game, stay for every inning or quarter and not worry about leaving early to beat the lot-exiting traffic. These seven hotels are close to — and in one case, in — some of North America’s biggest sports. They’re not just convenient, though. They are straight-up great stays.

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Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.