Closer is better when it comes to game-day lodging. These 7 hotels are all about stadium proximity.

After scoring tickets to see your favorite team, you are going to need to book somewhere to stay if you don’t live nearby. The cold, hard facts: The best accommodations are always within walking distance.

You can enjoy the game, stay for every inning or quarter and not worry about leaving early to beat the lot-exiting traffic. These seven hotels are close to — and in one case, in — some of North America’s biggest sports. They’re not just convenient, though. They are straight-up great stays.

The Anthem Hotel, Inglewood, California

The Homecourt Suite was created for basketball fans (Image credit: The Anthem Hotel)

The thrill of the game continues at The Anthem Hotel. This vibrant hotel is in the “lively” Stadium District, next to Intuit Dome and down the street from SoFi Stadium and Kia Forum, said The Points Guy.

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All of the comfortable rooms were recently renovated and are decked with blackout curtains. There are also, for an immersive experience, themed suites that celebrate L.A. basketball and soccer. Cool off in the “massive” pool, and enjoy cocktails at the colorful Soundwave Pool Bar or rooftop Tom’s Watch Bar. (rates from $130)

Caravan Court, Arlington, Texas

Feel what it was like during the heyday of motor courts (Image credit: Caravan Court)

A historic motor court, aka a vintage roadside motel, has been revamped for the modern age. Caravan Court’s well-appointed rooms come with stocked Smeg refrigerators, Nespresso coffee makers, smart TVs and wireless charging pads.

AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field are short walks away, so before and after the games you can swim in the hotel pool, relax in a private cabana and hang in the Idle Hour Social Club or Elora Sky Club rooftop lounge. (rates from $152)

Carté Hotel, San Diego

Soak up the sun in San Diego both poolside and at the ballpark (Image credit: Carté Hotel)

Petco Park is a fast walk — or even quicker trolley ride — from Carté Hotel. The sleek property features several odes to San Diego landmarks, starting with the heated saltwater pool inspired by the Balboa Park Lily Pond and gazebo honoring the Botanical Building.

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Head to The Rooftop for craft cocktails and live music with a side of fantastic city views. The bar’s game day menu features all the bites you want to eat while watching sports. You know the ones: buffalo wings, cheeseburgers, beer-battered fries and other edible kin. (rates from $232)

Fidelity Hotel, Cincinnati

Relax after a game in your spacious tub (Image credit: Ali Harper)

The spectacular 1913 Beaux Arts Gwynne Building has been transformed into Fidelity Hotel Cincinnati, the city’s newest lodging. The sophisticated rooms and suites feel like home, with plush couches and beds.

Oversized windows look over downtown, and Great American Ball Park, home of the Cincinnati Reds, is right around the corner. When it’s time to eat, there are two restaurants to choose from: the full-service Gwynne and grab-and-go Cora’s All Day Café. (rates from $143)

Hotel Commonwealth, Boston

For Red Sox fans, it doesn’t get better than this (Image credit: Hotel Commonwealth)

The Hotel Commonwealth’s Fenway Park Suite is a mere 507 feet from the legendary stadium, bringing guests as close to the action as possible. Fans will appreciate the one-of-a-kind decor and furnishings, including original seats from the ballpark, an authentic scoreboard and a coffee table signed by Red Sox players. From the balcony, there’s a direct view into Fenway, which is a five-minute stroll away. Hotel Commonwealth occupies an entire block in Kenmore Square and is known for having “comfy” mattresses and “warm” service, said Condé Nast Traveler. (rates from $362)

The Rally Hotel, Denver

Baseball memorabilia is part of the decor at The Rally Hotel (Image credit: The Rally Hotel)

Guests at The Rally Hotel love its “rare mix” of “sports excitement and luxury amenities,” said Rolling Stone. Adjacent to Coors Field, the property offers “quick access” to Colorado Rockies games and McGregor Square’s restaurants and stores.

Rooms are “stylish” and “upscale,” featuring curated art and one-of-a-kind furnishings, and the rooftop pool boasts impressive city views. At check-in, guests are greeted with a glass of Coors Banquet or seasonal wine, and additional amenities include ice cream during the hotel’s social hour and access to s’more kits and roasting tools. (rates from $253)

Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel, Toronto

Live out your dream of spending the night at the ballpark (Image credit: Toronto Marriott City Center Hotel)

You can’t beat the sights from Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel. It’s inside Rogers Centre, home of the Toronto Blue Jays, and several accommodations peer directly into the field.

From inside The Rawlings Room, guests can watch the action unfolding a few feet away. That could include batting practice and warm ups, or the big game itself. The hotel’s Sportsnet Grill also offers a great vantage point of the stadium, with floor-to-ceiling windows and plenty of big-screen televisions broadcasting every inning. (rates from $265)