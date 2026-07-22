7 of the world’s biggest — and best — hotel pools

The bigger the pool, the bigger the splash

Catherine Garcia, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Aerial view of the Marina Bay Sands infinity pool at sunset
The record-breaking rooftop infinity pool at Marina Bay Sands
(Image credit: Marina Bay Sands)

Your eyes do not deceive you: These colossal hotel swimming pools are as gigantic as they look. They are each property’s main attraction, letting swimmers, divers and paddleboarders live out their aquatic fantasies. Some are historic, some are modern wonders; all are architectural marvels.

The Biltmore, Coral Gables, Florida

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