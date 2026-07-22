7 of the world’s biggest — and best — hotel pools

Your eyes do not deceive you: These colossal hotel swimming pools are as gigantic as they look. They are each property’s main attraction, letting swimmers, divers and paddleboarders live out their aquatic fantasies. Some are historic, some are modern wonders; all are architectural marvels.

The Biltmore, Coral Gables, Florida

This is the largest hotel pool on the East Coast (Image credit: The Biltmore)

Guests have been diving into The Biltmore’s massive pool — it covers 23,000 square feet and holds 600,000 gallons of water — since 1926. Surrounded by “grand Mediterranean architecture and classical statues,” the pool is an opulent spot for “doing laps or having a leisurely float,” said Secret Miami. Esther Williams once used it as her stage, putting on aquatic shows before starstruck crowds, and Tarzan himself, Johnny Weissmuller, spent time here as a swimming instructor.

Diamante Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

It might take you all day to cross Crystal Lagoons (Image credit: Diamante Cabo San Lucas)

Spanning 10 acres, the saltwater Crystal Lagoons pool offers something for everyone. Guests can go swimming, sailing, kayaking and paddleboarding, stopping whenever they’d like for a refreshing drink at the swim-up bar. While lounging poolside, you can soak up views of the Pacific Ocean and the sand dunes of the Diamante Golf Club, ranked by Golf Digest as the top course in Mexico.

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Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Nevada

The Oasis Pool Deck is inspired by the French Riviera (Image credit: Jay Byrd Productions)

Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ six-acre Oasis Pool Deck fits right in with the city’s “glitz and glamour,” said Time Out. Take your pick from seven different pool experiences, like hanging out at the “high-energy” LIV Beach day club or relaxing in the blissful La Mer enclave.

On certain nights, the Oasis Pool Deck turns into an outdoor theater, with “Black Panther,” “The Secret Life of Pets” and other popular movies screened poolside. Swimming is not only allowed during the movies but encouraged.

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

Spectacular views are guaranteed from this infinity pool (Image credit: Marina Bay Sands)

Think of Singapore, and its distinctive Marina Bay Sands hotel will likely come to mind. The property — three towers with a rooftop infinity pool “balanced” across the 57th floors — is a “fixture of every postcard rack and travel brochure,” said Travel and Leisure.

The swimming pool is part of Marina Bay Sands’ claim to fame: At 492-feet long, it’s the world’s largest infinity pool. Only open to hotel guests, the views from the deck are phenomenal, and it’s “obligatory” to take a selfie with the skyscrapers behind you.

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The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur, India

Oberoi Udavilas' pool is a work of art (Image credit: Oberoi Udaivilas)

At the “glamorous” Oberoi Udaivilas, the long pool that stretches past its suites is an “architectural work of wonder,” said Condé Nast Traveler. Guests can slip into the water from their patios or relax on a lounger, gazing out at the pool “sandwiched between views of the garden and ocean.” For the ultimate stay, book one of the extravagant accommodations that comes with its own private pool.

Perfect Day at CocoCay, Bahamas

Enjoy a private island pool day (Image credit: Royal Caribbean)

There’s only one way to get to Oasis Lagoon, the Caribbean’s largest freshwater pool, and that’s by Royal Caribbean ship. Oasis Lagoon is located on a private island used exclusively by the cruise line and caters to all interests.

Families usually stay in the far end of the pool, with its “sloping entry and gentle fountains,” while adults in party mode assemble by the swim-up bar, said The Points Guy. There are “numerous little nooks” where you can find “in-the-water seats” and “undulating loungers in the shallows.”

San Alfonso del Mar, Algarrobo, Chile

You need a satellite image to understand the size of this pool (Image credit: DigitalGlobe / Getty Images)

To see San Alfonso del Mar’s “jaw-dropping” swimming pool is