The best family-friendly water parks in the UK

Thrilling slides, floating trampolines and wave pools for cooling down with a splash

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boy in goggles going down a water slide into a pool
With indoor and outdoor facilities, UK water parks are equally attractive in a ‘heatwave-filled summer’ or on a ‘gloomy Sunday afternoon’
(Image credit: Milky Way / Getty Images)

“A weekend spent at a water park might be the perfect family trip,” said Sophie Dickinson in The Telegraph. And “mercifully”, given the heat, the UK boasts plenty of options. Spoilt for choice with most parks having both indoor and outdoor facilities, they are equally attractive in a “heatwave-filled summer” or on a “gloomy Sunday afternoon”.

Here are some of our favourite spots, including toddler-friendly options and thrilling attractions for older children to explore, not to mention those that are secretly a lot of fun for adults too.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.