The best family-friendly water parks in the UK

“A weekend spent at a water park might be the perfect family trip,” said Sophie Dickinson in The Telegraph. And “mercifully”, given the heat, the UK boasts plenty of options. Spoilt for choice with most parks having both indoor and outdoor facilities, they are equally attractive in a “heatwave-filled summer” or on a “gloomy Sunday afternoon”.

Here are some of our favourite spots, including toddler-friendly options and thrilling attractions for older children to explore, not to mention those that are secretly a lot of fun for adults too.

Alton Towers Waterpark, Staffordshire

Alton Towers is known as one of the most “iconic (and arguably best)” theme parks in the country, said Adam England on Time Out. But its water park is “unmissable” too. Its famous attractions, the “Master Blaster coaster, Rush ’N’ Rampage waterslides, and the interactive Wacky Waterworks” draw visitors from across the UK.

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Lagoona Bay, Bubbly Wubbly Pool and Volcano Springs are all more suitable for younger children, and adults who are wanting to take a break, “until it’s time to resume the fun”. Entry to the water park is not included with a standard ticket, but “if you enjoy hurtling down flumes it’s well worth the additional cost”.

altontowers.com

Alpamare, Scarborough, North Yorkshire

“The ever-popular Alpamare combines rides with relaxation”, said Dickinson in The Telegraph. Its four major slides – “twisting Snow Storm, frightening Black Run, double-tube Olympic Run and thrilling Cresta Run” – will keep the whole family “entertained for hours”. Every 30 minutes, the wave pool kicks into gear to add a bit more excitement into the mix. But don’t worry if it all “gets too much”. There’s an infinity pool overlooking the bay that’s a “breathtaking place to swim” away from the chaos.

alpamare.co.uk

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Coral Reef Waterworld, Bracknell, Berkshire

Londoners have been trying their best to “stay as cool as a cucumber” in the heat, said Katie Forge on Secret London, but the majority end up “resembling something slightly more similar to a tomato”. Coral Reef Waterworld is within “splashing distance” of the capital, and is “squeal-inducingly thrilling”.

It boasts a “whopping” five slides, which vary in speed and scariness, so it’s guaranteed that something will “float your boat”. To top it all, there is a “humungous” pirate ship in the middle of the pool, and there’s even an erupting volcano, because “why not?”. There’s also an adults-only spa: the “perfect antidote” to the water-filled frenzy of the water park.

everyoneactive.com

Let’s Go Hydro, Belfast, Co Down

This is undoubtedly one of Northern Ireland’s “best” gigantic inflatable playgrounds, said The i Paper. If indoor slides and wavepools aren’t your thing, and you’re looking for something more active and adventurous, this is well worth a visit. Hosted on the Knockbracken Reservoir in Carryduff, the outdoor features “seven-foot-high slides, climbing walls and floating trampolines” among other obstacles.

Fans of “Total Wipeout” are in for a treat, and for teams or larger groups there is a “floating rugby and football pitch” and a “beach arena for volleyball”, not to mention a “Puddle Park” for the smallest visitors. With an on-site spa, and self-catering barbecue pod options letting you “cook up a storm”, you will leave more revitalised than when you arrived.

letsgohydro.com