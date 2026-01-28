The best family board games
Put down the smartphones and settle in for some old-fashioned fun
When everyone is glued to a different screen, it’s probably time for a board game. From assembling the perfect sushi platter to building your own mushroom kingdom, there is now far more choice than Monopoly or Scrabble (although these time-tested games are classics for a reason). Here are some of the very best board games to try. Sore losers beware.
Sushi Go Party!
Relatively affordable and “easy to learn”, Sushi Go Party! is a great choice for families, said Matthew Thompson on The Conversation. The “fast-paced” game sees competitors trying to score the most points over a series of rounds by collecting the “best combination” of sushi, appetisers, specials and desserts on “colourful” cards. It’s a lot of fun.
For ages 8+
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Mycelia
We loved the “magical, whimsical theme” of this unique board game, said Katie Gregory in The Independent. “Quite different to anything else we tested”, the aim of the game is to build a deck of cards which players “use to earn leaves and buy more cards to help you move magical dewdrops off the board” and build a mushroom kingdom. Mycelia comes with four double-sided boards to “keep things interesting”, and unlike most board games it can be played solo.
For ages 9+
7 Wonders
Although this “fast and fun civilisation-building game” is “competitive, it’s not divisive” so it won’t ruin any friendships, said James Austin on Wirecutter. It does have a “high strategy level” so can “take a few rounds to master”, but the rules are fairly straightforward and once you’ve got the hang of it “the game remains true to its 30-minute estimate” of playing time.
For ages 10+
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Catan
“I have never sat with anyone who didn’t enjoy a game of Catan,” said Peter Jenkinson in The Telegraph. Players “set out collecting resources” to build settlements, cities and roads. This is a “longer game at a slower pace” – which is one of its draws. For “newbies”, the first game should be treated as a “walk-through” to get everyone up to speed on the rules. “There are a fair number of mechanics to take in, but it’s well worth the effort.”
For ages 10+
Root
This “devilishly tough” war game is “disguised as a fairytale romp” complete with “adorably anthropomorphised woodland creatures”, said Wirecutter. Players take the role of one of four factions and compete to “control the different clearings in the forest”. Expect “consistently surprising interactions”, plenty of strategy and “gorgeous, playful art” that fully immerses you in the fictional world.
For ages 10+
Wavelength
Wavelength promises lots of “friendly chaos”, said Which?. Players split into two teams, with one person taking on the role of the Psychic and providing clues to help their team guess the dial’s position on a hidden spectrum. The “ultimate bonding board game”, it sparks “hilarious debates and unexpected conversations” throughout. For a “guaranteed crowd-pleaser that gets everyone talking”, this is a safe bet.
For ages 14+
Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
Dive right into these 8 underwater adventures
The Week Recommends It’s time to make a splash
-
The world’s oldest rock art reveals hints about human migration
Under the Radar The art is believed to be over 67,000 years old
-
Grok in the crosshairs as EU launches deepfake porn probe
IN THE SPOTLIGHT The European Union has officially begun investigating Elon Musk’s proprietary AI, as regulators zero in on Grok’s porn problem and its impact continent-wide
-
Down with Uno, up with this exciting collection of one-of-a-kind travel games
The Week Recommends Game on!
-
Roblox: new safety features leave kids 'at risk'
The Explainer Gaming platform loved by children has been plagued by explicit content and grooming
-
Chess on TV: a winning strategy?
Talking Point The popularity of chess is surging, but a new reality TV show struggles to capitalise on the craze
-
Cozy video games to help you unwind from the chaos
The Week Recommends Some games can go a long way in alleviating stress or anxiety
-
A popular new video game is at the center of China's censorship dispute
In the Spotlight 'Black Myth: Wukong' has more than a million players, but some are criticizing China's oversight of the game
-
The video game franchises with the best lore
The Week Recommends The developers behind these games used their keen attention to detail and expert storytelling abilities to create entire universes
-
5 best movies about playing video games
The Week Recommends Instead of hit-or-miss video game adaptations, these movies center on the experience of being a gamer
-
Video games to play in the fall, from 'Starfield' to 'Super Mario Bros. Wonder'
In Depth Get ready to explore the galaxy and turn Mario into an elephant