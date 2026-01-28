The best family board games

When everyone is glued to a different screen, it’s probably time for a board game. From assembling the perfect sushi platter to building your own mushroom kingdom, there is now far more choice than Monopoly or Scrabble (although these time-tested games are classics for a reason). Here are some of the very best board games to try. Sore losers beware.

Sushi Go Party!

Relatively affordable and “easy to learn”, Sushi Go Party! is a great choice for families, said Matthew Thompson on The Conversation. The “fast-paced” game sees competitors trying to score the most points over a series of rounds by collecting the “best combination” of sushi, appetisers, specials and desserts on “colourful” cards. It’s a lot of fun.

For ages 8+

Mycelia

We loved the “magical, whimsical theme” of this unique board game, said Katie Gregory in The Independent. “Quite different to anything else we tested”, the aim of the game is to build a deck of cards which players “use to earn leaves and buy more cards to help you move magical dewdrops off the board” and build a mushroom kingdom. Mycelia comes with four double-sided boards to “keep things interesting”, and unlike most board games it can be played solo.

For ages 9+

7 Wonders

Although this “fast and fun civilisation-building game” is “competitive, it’s not divisive” so it won’t ruin any friendships, said James Austin on Wirecutter. It does have a “high strategy level” so can “take a few rounds to master”, but the rules are fairly straightforward and once you’ve got the hang of it “the game remains true to its 30-minute estimate” of playing time.

For ages 10+

Catan

“I have never sat with anyone who didn’t enjoy a game of Catan,” said Peter Jenkinson in The Telegraph. Players “set out collecting resources” to build settlements, cities and roads. This is a “longer game at a slower pace” – which is one of its draws. For “newbies”, the first game should be treated as a “walk-through” to get everyone up to speed on the rules. “There are a fair number of mechanics to take in, but it’s well worth the effort.”

For ages 10+

Root

This “devilishly tough” war game is “disguised as a fairytale romp” complete with “adorably anthropomorphised woodland creatures”, said Wirecutter. Players take the role of one of four factions and compete to “control the different clearings in the forest”. Expect “consistently surprising interactions”, plenty of strategy and “gorgeous, playful art” that fully immerses you in the fictional world.

For ages 10+

Wavelength

Wavelength promises lots of “friendly chaos”, said Which?. Players split into two teams, with one person taking on the role of the Psychic and providing clues to help their team guess the dial’s position on a hidden spectrum. The “ultimate bonding board game”, it sparks “hilarious debates and unexpected conversations” throughout. For a “guaranteed crowd-pleaser that gets everyone talking”, this is a safe bet.

For ages 14+