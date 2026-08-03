Dig in at these 10 delectable hotel breakfasts

Order up!

Catherine Garcia, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Published
Breakfast from the outdoor terrace at Casa Angelina on the Amalfi Coast
Casa Angelina on the Amalfi Coast knows how to do breakfast
(Image credit: Casa Angelina)

While on vacation, eating a comforting hotel breakfast helps start your day off right. Plates of house-made pastries, lavish egg dishes and pancake stacks and a tall glass of freshly-squeezed juice will fuel you for hours of sightseeing, shopping or hanging out at the pool. A breakfast worth getting out of bed for awaits at these 10 properties.

Casa Angelina, Praiano, Italy

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