Dig in at these 10 delectable hotel breakfasts

While on vacation, eating a comforting hotel breakfast helps start your day off right. Plates of house-made pastries, lavish egg dishes and pancake stacks and a tall glass of freshly-squeezed juice will fuel you for hours of sightseeing, shopping or hanging out at the pool. A breakfast worth getting out of bed for awaits at these 10 properties.

Casa Angelina, Praiano, Italy

Breakfast tastes even better when served seaside (Image credit: Casa Angelina)

When it comes to breakfast with a view, Casa Angelina takes it to the “next level,” said Forbes Travel Guide. This stunning Amalfi Coast boutique hotel overlooks the Tyrrhenian Sea, and guests can enjoy their complimentary meal on a serene terrace. Expect a full spread of homemade breads, tarts and cakes, smoked salmon, charcuterie, salads, fruit and coffee freshly brewed and prepared by a master barista.

Copacabana Palace, Rio de Janeiro

Pérgula showcases Brazilian delicacies (Image credit: Belmond)

This celebrated resort strikes the perfect balance between being “undeniably grand” and “supremely relaxed,” said Condé Nast Traveler. Breakfast is served in the colorful Pérgula, one of the hotel’s three restaurants. The flavors of Rio shine through every dish, with guests feasting on “everything from turkey-filled tapioca crepes and açaí topped with grated coconut to omelettes and pastries.” Pérgula is just steps from the “irresistible” half-size Olympic pool.

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The Federal Inn, Maumee, Ohio

You never know what breakfast will bring at The Federal Inn (Image credit: The Federal Inn)

Breakfasts at The Federal Inn are as eclectic as this charming B&B’s decor. No two meals are the same; each morning’s plate depends on what is fresh and at its seasonal peak.

Eggs might be served with homemade brioche and bacon hot from a cast-iron pan, or as part of a breakfast pizza crowned with Boursin cheese and edible flowers straight from the garden. Guests who check in on Friday and Saturday also rave about the flaky pastries baked every weekend. After breakfast, pick up a book from the inn’s library, or choose a record from its curated collection to spin.