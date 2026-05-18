10 of the best food markets in the world

Food markets are a gift for travelers. Many of the tastes and flavors of a region are conveniently in one spot, the produce is often as fresh as it gets and you can meet the farmers, butchers, cheesemakers, fishmongers and chefs. These 10 markets offer visitors a crash course in their region’s local cuisine, one delicious stall at a time.

Borough Market, London

Borough Market’s roots run deep (Image credit: John Wreford / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images)

The “sprawling” Borough Market was established in 1756, making it the “mother of all artisan foodie markets in London,” said Time Out. Slowly stroll by the stalls — there are more than 100, and you won’t want to miss bites of soft cheese, flaky pastries and fresh fruit. After perusing the goods, pick up more grab-and-go items, like a “hulking” sandwich from The Black Pig or crème brûlée donut from Bread Ahead, or “knock back freshly shucked oysters” and an “impromptu glass of wine.”

Chatuchak Market, Bangkok

Coconuts are a refreshing snack at Chatuchak Market (Image credit: John Wreford / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images)

Adventure awaits at the gigantic Chatuchak Market. There’s no way to see it all — there are a “whopping” 15,000 stalls across 35 acres — but what you do experience will be memorable, said Food & Wine. The weekend market sells just about everything, and is split into 26 sections.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Latest Videos From

In the food area, visitors can try well-known local delicacies, like mango sticky rice, boat noodles, fried crickets and bamboo worms. The best way to “wash it all down” is with a big glass of fresh watermelon juice or Thai iced tea. If you go with a group, try to stay together — the market is so big that “even locals get lost.”

Ferry Building Marketplace, San Francisco

The Ferry Building and its marketplace are San Francisco icons (Image credit: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Come to the Ferry Building Marketplace hungry. You can pull together an “amazing meal” by “grazing” through the dozens of gourmet restaurants and vendors, said National Geographic. Notable names include The Acme Bread Company, which uses organic flour for its artisan loaves; Gott’s Roadside, a local favorite for cheeseburgers and onion rings; and Hog Island Oyster Co., where fresh oysters are served with a side of water views. Three days a week, the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market takes place outside the building.

Granville Island Public Market, Vancouver

Granville Public Market has the freshest produce (Image credit: Paige Taylor White / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Once an industrial area, Granville Island has transformed over the years into a “paradise” of “incredible” food with the Public Market the “star of the show,” said Vancouver Magazine. Its display cases are “bursting” with cheeses, pasta, pastries and “beautifully briny” olives, and you’ll find yourself reaching for the “crunchy, tangy-sweet” honey mustard pickles from Hobbs Pickles and “infinitely snackable” elk juniper salami at Oyama Sausage Co. For a more substantial meal, sit down at Sen Pad Thai, where chef Angus An takes Thailand’s most famous dishes and “absolutely knocks each familiar favorite out of the park.”

La Boqueria, Barcelona

The market has been on La Rambla since 1836 (Image credit: Marc Asensio / NurPhoto / Getty Images)

This is the spot for traditional Catalan and Spanish cuisine, where visitors line up for samples of “hand-cut jamón Ibérico” and watch “fishmongers gut a sea bream,” said Food & Wine. Stock up on souvenirs to bring home, like tinned fish and bottles of extra-virgin olive oil, and carve out enough time to “brave the lines” at El Quim de la Boqueria for tapas. For a taste of fresh seafood “plucked from the Mediterranean,” swing by Ramblero and try the grilled prawns, calamari and clams.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mercado Medellin, Mexico City

Colorful vegetables are a Mercado Medellin staple (Image credit: Jill Schneider / Getty Images)

This market is small but mighty. It covers one square block in Colonia Roma but is known throughout Mexico City for its “quality” fruits, vegetables, spices and seeds, said Condé Nast Traveler. Vendors also offer “rare” veggies from other Latin American countries — just look for the “Colombian and Honduran flags flying from various stalls.”

Every visit to the market should include stopping at the Cuban heladería for its “incredible” ice cream. You can’t go wrong with cinnamon, chocolate or nata, “made from the cream that rises to the top of clabbered milk.”

Nishiki Market, Kyoto

Fans of the market also refer to it as Kyoto’s Kitchen (Image credit: Buddhika Weerasinghe / Getty Images)

Nishiki Market started in the early 1300s as a fish market and over time grew into Kyoto’s “best spot for seafood, produce and local street food,” said Atlas Obscura. More than 150 stalls offer “traditional delicacies” like “freshly pounded” mochi and Kyoto’s “famous” tofu, alongside more “adventurous” dishes like tako tamago, a candied baby octopus stuffed with a boiled quail egg. One of Japan’s “finest” knife-makers, Aritsugu, is here and has had a presence in the market since 1510.

Queens Night Market, New York City

Queens Night Market offers cuisine from around the world (Image credit: Lindsey Nicholson / UCG / Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

You can get your fill at Queens Night Market without breaking the bank. No item costs more than $6, an affordable spot to try foods that “highlight the diverse cultures found around Queens,” said Mashed.

There are about 100 vendors and walking among them feels like taking a global journey, with “Pakistani paratha rolls, Taiwanese popcorn chicken, banh mis, pierogis and Peruvian ceviche” all found along the route. The outdoor market is open on Saturdays in Flushing Meadow Corona Park, from April through the end of October.

Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia

Reading Terminal Market is Philadelphia’s oldest public market (Image credit: Emilee Chinn / Getty Images)

Philadelphia’s “butchers, bakers and local makers” have been showcasing their goods at Reading Terminal Market since 1893, said USA Today. It’s a given that cheesesteaks are available, but you’ll want to branch out and enjoy the “sushi, crepes and Pennsylvania Dutch pretzels.”

Bassetts Ice Cream, established in 1861, is the oldest ice cream company in the United States, and was the first tenant to sign a lease with the market. They are still “going strong,” with visitors lining up for scoops of peanut butter swirl, matcha green tea and good old-fashioned vanilla.

Viktualienmarkt, Munich

Vibrant vegetables add color to the Viktualienmarkt (Image credit: Luca Ladi Bucciolini / Getty Images)

Viktualienmarkt is one of Europe’s “best outdoor food markets,” its stalls and shops a great mix of fresh and prepared foods, said The New York Times. For a “heavenly” sandwich, head to Luiginos Bio Feinkost and order a pastrami and cheddar melt (or eggplant, chevre and spinach for vegetarians).

If you’re in the mood for comfort food, Caspar Plautz is known for its creative take on potato dishes, and the stuffed spuds are a favorite. Every visit should include stopping by Lea Zapf for a “decadent” cake and Kaffeerosterei Viktualienmarkt for a cup of house-roasted coffee, which “might be the best in town.”