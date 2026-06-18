At these 8 restaurants, summer dining shows off in endless delicious ways

Japanese, Peruvian, Italian, Indian — hot for all kinds of eating

Scott Hocker, The Week US's avatar
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Close-up view of man eating raw fish ceviche at a restaurant
Ceviche is one answer to the question, ‘What to eat when it’s sweltering?’
(Image credit: Alexander Spatari / Getty Images)
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Summer means it is probably going to be hot where you are. Or at least some version of “warmer than it often is.” With rising temperatures come slipping appetites. You still want to eat, but you want to do so in a different manner. These restaurants across the country specialize, in part, in summer-ready dishes. Bring yourself and your appetite, whatever that happens to look like when the mercury skyrockets.

Handroll Bar Rolling, New York City

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Scott Hocker, The Week US
Scott Hocker, The Week US

Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  