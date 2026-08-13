Where to find the best barbecue in Houston

Fill up on tender brisket, juicy ribs and smoked chicken

Catherine Garcia, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A plate of a Gatlin’s Barbecue brisket sandwich with a side of barbecue sauce and onions
Looking for lunch in Houston? Get a brisket sandwich from Gatlin’s BBQ
(Image credit: Smiley N. Pool / Houston Chronicle / Getty Images)

There’s more than one way to barbecue in Texas. Each region has its own “distinct approach to the ’cue,” influenced by the cooking styles of 19th-century German and Czech immigrants, Mexican Americans and Indigenous and enslaved people, said Houstonia.

The classic East Texas style “dominated” Houston for decades, with pitmasters focusing on “slow-roasted meats and sweet, tomato-based sauces,” said Houstonia, but by the 1960s, the techniques of Central Texas — sprinkling briskets with salt and pepper and cooking them over indirect heat — started to become more commonplace.

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Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.