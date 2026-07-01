9 grilling tools for easier summer cooking

Get ready to grill and chill

Catherine Garcia, The Week US's avatar
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Photo composite illustration of barbecues, tongs and Thermapen cooking thermometer
The right instruments are essential for good grilling
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / Thermapen)

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Summer is here, and it’s time to fire up the grill. Cooking outside keeps your house cooler and cleaner — and when you use these nine tools and accessories, making yourself one with the flames is a whole lot simpler.

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Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.