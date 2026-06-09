9 Father’s Day gifts any dad will love

Only the best gifts for the best dads

Catherine Garcia, The Week US's avatar
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Photo collage of a father embracing a son with a gift box in his hand, two adult men exchanging gifts, and a film camera
Celebrate dad with gifts that make him feel special
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

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Some dads like receiving practical gifts for Father’s Day, while others want to be surprised with a present they’ve never heard of or wouldn’t buy for themselves. Whatever your dad, grandfather, father-in-law or father figure prefers, there’s a gift for him on this list of fun — and functional — presents.

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Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.