9 Father’s Day gifts any dad will love

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Some dads like receiving practical gifts for Father’s Day, while others want to be surprised with a present they’ve never heard of or wouldn’t buy for themselves. Whatever your dad, grandfather, father-in-law or father figure prefers, there’s a gift for him on this list of fun — and functional — presents.

Bite Society Snack Magic

Keep him stocked with good snacks (Image credit: Bite Society)

Sweet, salty, savory — each taste is represented in Bite Society’s Snack Magic gift basket. This robust kit includes deliciously crunchy Kennebec potato chips, furikake snack mix, Bob’s Dilly Peanuts and Jalapeño Peanuts, plus a selection of cookies, chocolates and candies. Bonus: The whimsical tins and packaging feature original tattoo-themed artwork. ($155, Bite Society)

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Camp Snap 2 screen-free digital camera

Digital cameras are making a comeback (Image credit: Camp Snap)

A screen-free digital camera is perfect for the dad who wants to cut down on their phone use “without sacrificing on capturing memories,” said CNN. The Camp Snap 2 offers a traditional point-and-shoot experience and can take 500 shots on one charge. It also comes with six built-in filters and can easily transfer images to smartphones and computers. ($70, Camp Snap)

Chamelo Dusk Classic smart sunglasses

Customized shades are a click away (Image credit: Chamelo)

These lightweight sunglasses are perfect for techies who love gadgets and gizmos. A button on the side of the frames lets him adjust the polarized lens tint to his exact liking (this can be done on the smartphone app too). There are also hidden speakers, so he can chat on the phone or listen to music while paying attention to what’s going on around him. ($260, Chamelo)

Cozy Earth bamboo stretch-knit short sleeve pajama set

Temperature regulating pajamas are perfect for summer (Image credit: Cozy Earth)

He’ll stay cool and comfortable all night in these breathable pajamas. The soft and “silky” fabric “regulates your temperature” while feeling “just as cozy as cotton,” said Men’s Health. Both the top and shorts have a relaxed fit, great for lounging around the house. ($108, Cozy Earth)

Filson rugged twill zipper tote bag

A good tote is sturdy and stylish (Image credit: Filson)

This durable, water-resistant bag is the “toughest, most versatile tote there is,” said GQ. The reinforced base makes the tote strong enough to carry “everything from firewood to your laptop,” and the brass zipper keeps it all secure. The bridle leather handles are also on the longer side, so the bag can be slung over the shoulder. Choose from three classic colors: tan, black and otter green. ($299, Filson)

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Ooni Koda 16 gas-powered pizza oven

Turn his backyard into an outdoor pizzeria (Image credit: Ooni)

Pizza on demand is the gift that keeps on giving. The Ooni Koda 16 “strikes the ideal balance between ease of use and portability,” baking dozens of 16-inch pies on a single tank of gas, said Wirecutter. It fires up quickly and has a “consistent” flame, cooking pizza “just as beautifully as other propane ovens that cost much more.” ($499, Lowes)

Powerup 4.0 paper airplane kit

This gift comes with a side of nostalgia (Image credit: Powerup)

Paper airplanes have come a long way since he was a kid. With this kit, he can fold up his plane, attach it to a motor and propeller controlled by a smartphone, then watch as it does loops, barrel rolls and hammerheads. It’s an “ingenious” present that combines “childhood pleasure with modern technology,” said Good Housekeeping. ($60, Amazon)

Rovr RollR 30 wheeled cooler

Plenty of food and drinks fit in this roomy ice chest (Image credit: Rovr)

Dad will be the hero of any beach day, lake trip, picnic or desert campout when he rolls up with this wheeled cooler. Its inflatable rubber tires can “handle any and all terrain,” and the “sturdy and lengthy” telescoping handle make it a “joy to pull,” said Outdoor Life. The compact RollR 30 has “great insulation,” holds up to 40 cans with 10 pounds of ice and comes with a dry bin for food and snacks you don’t want to get wet. ($225, Rovr)

Tinkr mini car vacuum

This handy vacuum works anywhere (Image credit: Tinkr)

Messy and immaculate dads alike will “appreciate how easy it is to clean up” with this rechargeable, hand-held vacuum, said Good Housekeeping. The vacuum and its attachments — a brush nozzle and a narrow hose nozzle — come in a case compact enough to keep in the glove compartment. It’s a small device but “big on suction” and able to get “crumbs, dust and other debris” from under seats, vents and cup holders. ($60, Amazon)