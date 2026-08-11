Why actors and musicians are pivoting to OnlyFans

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave among the stars turning to the online subscription platform known for its adult content

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Jessie Cave at a London premiere
Jessie Cave predicts that more artists will need to use platforms such as OnlyFans to make money
(Image credit: Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images)

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave is the latest actor to turn to OnlyFans to supplement her income.

“I’ve earned more, easily, than my entire acting career within one year,” she told The Times. Cave is best known as the Hogwarts student Lavender Brown but has also appeared in shows such as “Trollied” and “Call the Midwife”. She joined the online subscription platform known for its adult content in 2025 after receiving yet another audition rejection.

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