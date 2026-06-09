YouTubers are having a Hollywood moment

Content creators leap from the internet to the big screen

Theara Coleman, The Week US's avatar
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Actors Finn Bennett and Chiwetel Ejiofor, director Kane Parsons, and actors Renate Reinsve, Lukita Maxwell and Mark Duplass attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of &quot;Backrooms&quot;
Kane Parsons (third from the left) is already making a name for himself as a filmmaker
(Image credit: Amanda Edwards / Contributor / Getty Images)

The horror genre occupies the current Hollywood spotlight, and we have YouTube to thank for a bevy of high-grossing indie films directed by popular former users of the video platform. The runaway success of these box office darlings has industry insiders questioning if this crew represents a new filmmaking era or if it’s a passing phase.

Pipeline from YouTube-to-horror filmmaker

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 