Beachside in La La Land: Summer dining as it should be

“The sand and the sea spray of the Pacific are calling,” said Astrid Kayembe in Food & Wine. Though Los Angeles County boasts 76 miles of coastline and packs it with great food options, finding a restaurant that offers true beachfront dining can be a challenge. Below are four, stretching from Malibu to Santa Monica, where the coast’s cooling breezes and “stunning” views make every meal more memorable.

Duke’s Malibu

Malibu

Named after Olympic surfing champion Duke Kahanamoku, this classic Malibu spot leans Hawaiian and East Asian. Poke tacos, creamy coconut stew, and Korean short ribs are highlights, and you can’t beat the ocean view you can enjoy from Duke’s recently refurbished patio. 21150 ­Pacific Coast Highway

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Malibu Farm at the Pier

Malibu

On the iconic Malibu Pier, Helene Henderson’s beautiful restaurant “joins coastal cool with the rustic texture of her Topanga Farm.” Henderson’s farm-to-table veggie-focused dishes offer a sense of escape from the bustle, while the pergolas and crashing waves “make for a refreshing girls’ brunch or romantic date night by candlelight.” 23000 Pacific Coast Highway

Paradise Cove Beach Cafe

Malibu

Paradise Cove is one of Malibu’s “smaller and more serene beaches,” but when you step into this laid-back café, “its heritage as Hollywood’s beach is palpable.” Photos of screen legends adorn the walls, while on the patio, “you can find simple serenity, sharing a seafood tower with family and sipping out of a pineapple while sinking your toes in the sand.” 28128 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

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Back on the Beach Cafe

Santa Monica

Will Rogers State Beach regulars know the charms of this casual eatery where the chairs and tables sit on the sand while cyclists and skateboarders zip past. The menu favors Italian seafood dishes, to be enjoyed with a panoramic sunset view. 445 Pacific Coast Highway, Santa Monica