Beachside in La La Land: Summer dining as it should be

Here are four places to dine beachfront in LA County

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Diners enjoy Duke&#039;s Malibu.
People eat lunch at Duke's Malibu in March
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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“The sand and the sea spray of the Pacific are calling,” said Astrid Kayembe in Food & Wine. Though Los Angeles County boasts 76 miles of coastline and packs it with great food options, finding a restaurant that offers true beachfront dining can be a challenge. Below are four, stretching from Malibu to Santa Monica, where the coast’s cooling breezes and “stunning” views make every meal more memorable.

Duke’s Malibu

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