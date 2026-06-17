10 concert tours to see this summer

Dance in the sunshine — or in a huge enclosed stadium — with concerts from Ariana Grande, BTS and more

Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
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BTS performs during a concert in Seoul.
BTS’ ongoing tour features a ‘360-degree, in-the-round stage design’
(Image credit: Kim Min-Hee / Pool / Getty Images)

The warm weather is finally here. With summer’s arrival comes a slew of concert tours to enjoy as the season’s live performances get underway.

Ariana Grande

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.