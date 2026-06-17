10 concert tours to see this summer

The warm weather is finally here. With summer’s arrival comes a slew of concert tours to enjoy as the season’s live performances get underway.

Ariana Grande

Many hope for eternal sunshine throughout summer, and it appears Ariana Grande is one of them. Because the pop superstar has embarked on her “Eternal Sunshine” tour.

The venture, spanning North America and Europe, is in support of the “Wicked” actor’s prior two studio albums, and it may be the last chance to see Grande on a concert stage for a while. “I do know that I’m very excited to do this small tour, but I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long time,” Grande said last year on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast. (through September)

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A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky is one of the biggest names in rap and delighted fans when he released his first studio album in nearly eight years. Now he’s back on the road promoting that album with his “Don’t Be Dumb” tour.

The rapper is traversing the U.S. and Europe, and has revealed there is a difficult side of touring. “To go on tour, sometimes you got to quit drinking. You got to quit smoking. You got to get on a routine, get your breath work right,” the artist told Vibe. “There’s a lot of preparation that goes into it.” (through October)

BTS

There is no arguing that BTS is one of the world’s biggest bands, and the K-pop group’s loyal fans can now catch the group on the road during its “Ariang” world tour. The massive events, in support of BTS’ 2026 album of the same name, span seven continents over nearly an entire year and feature a “360-degree, in-the-round stage design — a first for a K-pop stadium tour,” said concert promoter Live Nation. The “immersive setup places the audience at the center of the experience while allowing for increased capacity at every venue.” (through March 2027)

Chris Stapleton

Few headliners have embarked on a concert tour as long as Chris Stapleton’s. The country icon’s “All American Road Show” tour began all the way back in 2017 and is finally coming to an end later this year.

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In the time Stapleton has been touring, he’s released four studio albums and has performed at some of the world’s biggest venues, with guest stars including Willie Nelson and Imagine Dragons. Stapleton’s tour wrap-up comes as he “also celebrated the ten-year anniversary of his groundbreaking debut album, ‘Traveller,’ last year” said his website. (through October)

De La Soul

Hip-hop enthusiasts have a chance to see De La Soul live on its ongoing concert tour, with shows on several continents. The opportunity to attend one of these shows will surely be a thrill for fans of the legendary group, whose 1988 debut LP “3 Feet High and Rising” is considered one of the greatest hip-hop albums ever. But De La Soul has also undergone a metamorphosis in recent years, as in “many ways, one of the most influential groups in hip-hop is new: The duties have been reassessed,” and the “focus has shifted,” said NPR. (through October)

Doja Cat

Rapper and singer Doja Cat burst onto the scene more than a decade ago and has since become one of the biggest names in music. Now fans of her fifth LP, “Vie,” can hear her perform the songs live during her “Tour Ma Vie” tour in support of the 2025 studio album. The concerts, which play on all six inhabited continents, could be the last opportunity for fans to hear Doja Cat, at least for a bit. “‘I think I want to take three years off. I want to just do whatever,” the singer told Elle. (through December)

Foo Fighters

You can learn to fly across the country with the Foo Fighters during their ongoing “Take Cover” tour in support of the legendary rock band’s 12th LP, “Your Favorite Toy.”Wandering across four continents, the concerts mark a big change for the Foo Fighters: It is the band’s first live-performance series with new drummer Ilan Rubin, who was admittedly nervous about joining. Rubin did his “research, because, obviously, the band’s been around for so long,” the drummer told the Go with Elmo podcast last year, and a “lot of these songs have gone through different iterations over the years.” (through January 2027)

Olivia Dean

British singer Olivia Dean had her breakthrough last year with her second studio album, “The Art of Loving,” propelling her to international fame. So it seems natural for Dean to be making her way through the “The Art of Loving” tour, giving fans their first glimpse of the artist in a concert series.

At the shows, Dean’s followers can “expect a shared experience where everyone comes prepared to sing along and dance, a dose of fashion” and “songs she hasn’t performed live before,” said Elle. Performing live “has always been Dean’s favorite part of her artistry.” (through October)

Raye

If you’re looking for another British superstar, catch Raye when she performs alongside Bruno Mars on his “The Romantic” tour. It makes sense that Raye wouldn’t embark on a headlining tour of her own — because she just got through with one. The singer concluded her “This Tour May Contain New Music” tour earlier this year. But while people may understandably head to Bruno Mars’ concerts to see him perform, Raye is one of several big-name opening acts for Mars that you won’t want to miss. (through December)

Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa has maintained his status as one of the most well-known names in the rap game, and he’s joined forces with another superstar rapper, MGK. The duo is making their way across three continents on the “Lost Americana” tour.

While the concert series is officially MGK’s tour, Khalifa is billed as a co-headliner. If you can’t get to a live show, you can hear new music on the duo’s “Blog Era Boyz” mixtape, in which Khalifa and MGK “take it back to 2010 with nine tracks that channel the anything-goes spirit of the time,” said Apple Music. (through July)