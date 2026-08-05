Music reviews: Charli XCX, The Strokes, and Tyla

‘Music, Fashion, Film,’ ‘Reality Awaits,’ and ‘A*Pop’

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Charli XCX performs onstage at Glastonbury in 2025
Charli XCX
(Image credit: Joseph Okpako / WireImage / Getty Images)
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‘Music, Fashion, Film’ by Charli XCX