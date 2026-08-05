Music reviews: Charli XCX, The Strokes, and Tyla

‘Music, Fashion, Film’ by Charli XCX

★★★

“If you can get over the fact that it’s not Brat 2.0,” said Lindsay Zoladz in The New York Times, you might grow to appreciate the “proudly prickly, satisfyingly scuzzy” new album by Charli XCX. Unlike the 2024 smash that catapulted the British pop artist, at 31, from cult favorite to megastar, this eighth album “embraces, even glorifies, the slapdash.” Instead of hyper-burnished club anthems, we get sub-three-minute tracks anchored by hiccuping, glitchy guitar riffs and layered with electropop flourishes. Beyond the guitars themselves, “there’s rock ’n’ roll attitude to the quick ’n’ dirty concision of these songs,” said Carl Wilson in Slate. Seeking to avoid making any big statements, Charli has made a record that’s “much better heard as a whole” than highlight by highlight, in part because “the labor here is in the microscopic details,” the way Charli’s longtime collaborators A.G. Cook and Finn Keane are “constantly mutating the timbres and textures of sounds.” The album, in the end, “neither takes itself too seriously nor insists too hard on its jokes.” More importantly,