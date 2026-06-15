10 upcoming albums to stream in the summer breeze

If you’re getting ready to hit the beach this summer, you may want to bring along some new tunes. Fortunately, there is a wide selection of new albums from big-name artists to help you herald the arrival of all that glorious sunshine.

Boards of Canada, ‘Inferno’

Boards of Canada - Introit / Prophecy At 1420 MHz - YouTube Watch On

Boards of Canada hadn’t released a solo LP in 13 years, but now the Scottish electronic duo is stepping back into the fire with “Inferno,” their second studio album. Despite the long hiatus, the pair didn’t miss a beat, as Boards of Canada are “back like they’ve never left,” said Rolling Stone, which gave “Inferno” rave reviews.

The album has significant symbolism, and its “themes are clearly concerned with our anxious here-and-now,” said Clash. The LP’s “invocation of religious themes, apocalyptic imagery and theocratic Americana are blended, chopped and warped into a mosaic.” (out now)

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Giveon, ‘Beloved: Act II’

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Eight-time Grammy nominee Giveon made waves with his second studio album, “Beloved,” in 2025, but the R&B star wasn’t done. He has since released a deluxe version of the LP, “Beloved: Act II.”

The new iteration “unveils five exclusive bonus songs, offering a deeper look into the artist’s introspective lyrics and captivating baritone,” said the singer’s website. The album’s 19 total songs, which are influenced by Giveon’s former relationship with singer Justine Skye, represent a “rich, immersive soundscape that defies musical standards and solidifies Giveon’s place as a modern icon.” (out now)

Lizzo, ‘Bitch’

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One of the most notable hip-hop singers of her generation, Lizzo is back after a four-year pause with her fifth studio album, “Bitch.” The singer is known for her strong stances on women’s empowerment and named the LP after the derogatory word because it “takes a label once used to diminish women and [turns] it into a declaration of confidence and unapologetic self-love,” Lizzo said in a statement. The album is about “showing the Lizzo everybody knows and loves, letting her tell her side of the story and just letting her play again,” she told USA Today. (out now)

Of Montreal, ‘Aethermead’

of Montreal - Already Dreaming [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO] - YouTube Watch On

Indie pop group Of Montreal has been pumping out records for three decades and has now released a milestone LP: The band’s 20th studio album, “aethermead.” The album is based on a deeply personal moment in lead singer Kevin Barnes’ life. It was written after Barnes “split up with his then-fiancé and left the isolated surroundings of Vermont for Brooklyn,” said Under the Radar magazine. “I’ve always had a romantic fascination with New York, but for forever I couldn’t figure out how to make it work. The timing was perfect this time around,” Barnes told the publication. (out now)

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Vince Staples, ‘Cry Baby’

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Vince Staples has been staying busy recently, as his seventh LP, “Cry Baby,” marks the rapper’s fourth studio album in just five years. While Staples is known for his “acclaimed introspective projects,” his newest venture marks a departure from that type of music, providing a “more outwardly facing artistic statement and piece of social commentary,” said the album’s record label, Loma Vista. Much of the LP focuses on policing reform, with the artist turning “most of his attention toward police and the racist system that empowers them,” said Okayplayer. (out now)

Beth Orton, ‘The Ground Above’

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Beth Orton performs one of the most unique genres of music, a blend of folk and electronic often called folktronica. Now she is back with “The Ground Above,” her ninth studio album and first since 2022.

The LP is “billed as being split into two halves, with the first part tackling more ‘fragmented’ terrain, and the second section exploring more ‘expansive’ melodies,” said Pitchfork. The album features several notable collaborators, such as Nick Hakim and Tom Skinner. The LP’s self-titled track is out now. (June 26)

The Strokes, ‘Reality Awaits’

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One of the most popular early 2000s rock bands, The Strokes haven’t released an album in six years, but that’s changing. The group’s seventh LP, “Reality Awaits,” is on the horizon.

The studio album marks yet another collaboration between the band and legendary producer Rick Rubin. “The feeling was just, ‘try anything, try everything,’” and the songs worked well “once we got on the same page,” the band’s bassist, Nikolai Fraiture, said of Rubin on the YouTube show The Plug. The Strokes’ prior album, also produced by Rubin, garnered rave reviews. A single from the album, “Going Shopping,” is out now. (June 26)

Lido Pimienta, ‘Caribenya’

Lido Pimienta - Tóxica - YouTube Watch On

Head to a tropical paradise with “Caribenya,” the fifth studio album from singer Lido Pimienta. The Colombian Canadian artist has become famous for incorporating a variety of sounds into her music, including styles from the indigenous peoples of the Americas.

The album is “firmly rooted in the Latin American and Caribbean anti-colonial concerns Pimienta has explored throughout her career” and “relies on joyous resistance, on the moments of escape on the dance floors and beaches and living rooms of our loved ones as the world burns,” said Glide magazine. The LP’s lead track, “Tóxica,” is out now. (July 17)

Tricky, ‘Different When It’s Silent’

Tricky - Out of Place (feat. Marta Złakowska) [Official Video] - YouTube Watch On

This one is no trick: English rapper Tricky has a new studio album, “Different When It’s Silent.” While the artist has released music under various stage names, the LP marks his first studio album as Tricky in six years.

The album is something of a homecoming for Tricky, as it was “recorded between the trip-hop innovator’s new home of France and old hometown of Bristol,” said Pitchfork. “I just love making music. I’m grateful I’ve had the chance to live this life and keep creating,” Tricky said in a press release. A single from the album, “Out of Place,” is out now. (July 17)

Cypress Hill, ‘Dios Bendiga’

Cypress Hill, Mellow Man Ace - Campeones (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Cypress Hill helped Latin American music become a widespread part of the broader hip hop community, and now the group has completed a significant achievement: the 11th studio album, “Dios Bendiga,” which marks Cypress Hill’s first album entirely in Spanish. The LP helps reveal a “thrilling new chapter in a celebrated legacy that has spanned across cultures, languages and territories,” the group’s website said. “Dios Bendiga” was also produced by the Grammy-nominated DJ Flict, who has collaborated with major hip hop stars like Snoop Dogg and Lauryn Hill. A single from the album, “Campeones,” is out now. (July 24)