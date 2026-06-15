10 upcoming albums to stream in the summer breeze

Ring in the sunshine with new music from The Strokes, Vincent Staples and more

Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Album covers of ‘Different When It’s Silent’ by Tricky, ‘Caribenya’ by Lido Pimienta, and ‘Beloved: Act II’ by Giveon.
Tricky, Lido Pimienta and Giveon all have new releases this season
(Image credit: False Idols / Anti Records / Epic Records and Not So Fast / Getty Images)

If you’re getting ready to hit the beach this summer, you may want to bring along some new tunes. Fortunately, there is a wide selection of new albums from big-name artists to help you herald the arrival of all that glorious sunshine.

Boards of Canada, ‘Inferno’

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.