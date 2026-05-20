Music reviews: Isaiah Rashad and Aldous Harding

‘It’s Been Awful’ and ‘Train on the Island’

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Isaiah Rashad performing at the 2025 Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago
Isaiah Rashad performs at the 2025 Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago
(Image credit: Erika Goldring / WireImage / Getty Images)
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‘It’s Been Awful’ by Isaiah Rashad

★★★

‘Train on the Island’ by Aldous Harding

★★★★

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It’s “a fool’s errand” to try to locate the real Aldous Harding on any of her albums, said Jayson Greene in Pitchfork. On her new LP, a career best, the 35-year-old New Zealander “steps closer than ever to the camera lens without coming into focus” but only because she seems to present a new “I” on every song. Across four previous albums, “each a little deeper and stranger than the last,” Harding has been moving toward Train on the Island, an album of “warm and inviting” piano-and-guitar-driven music that’s also varied enough to serve as her ideal playground. Harding “cuts a divisive figure in the world of alt-rock,” said Alexis Petridis in The Guardian. Devotees find her cryptic lyrics and sometimes mannered vocals fascinating; skeptics find her too self-consciously weird. But “what isn’t really up for question is her skill as a songwriter.” Though the mood on this record “tends to the cozy and languorous,” the most striking thing about its 10 tunes is “how tightly written and, in their own understated way, punchy they are.” All that’s required to enjoy it is an appreciation of “utterly lovely” melodies set atop music “that’s subtle but never bland.”

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