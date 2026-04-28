Music reviews: Yaya Bey and Nine Inch Nails & Boys Noize

‘Fidelity’ and ‘Nine Inch Noize’

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Nine Inch Noize performs at Coachella
Nine Inch Noize is a collaboration between Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize
(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Coachella)
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‘Fidelity’ by Yaya Bey

★★★

‘Nine Inch Noize’ by Nine Inch Nails & Boys Noize

★★★

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“Ever wondered what Trent Reznor would be like with a couple of glow sticks and a string vest?” asked Rich Hobson in Louder. “That’s effectively the question Nine Inch Noize answers,” memorializing the recent rave-tent collaborations between the industrial-rock legend and German-Iraqi DJ Alex Ridha, aka Boys Noize. The pair’s remixes feature “some brilliant reinterpretations of classic Nine Inch Nails cuts,” including of “Heresy,” which here becomes “a cross between Purple Rain–era Prince and Godflesh.” All that’s missing is “the full sensory experience” of the act’s live show, so don’t miss the videos from Coachella posted online. While Nine Inch Noize is “essentially an EDM album,” said Kory Grow in Rolling Stone, it’s also “a full-circle moment” for Reznor. From NIN’s earliest days, he put out multiple mixes of the band’s singles “in hopes of filling smoky dance floors at Midwestern goth nights.” Aside from “Closer,” Reznor and Ridha avoided obvious NIN hits. “Instead, they chose songs that could benefit from head-imploding electronic bass drums and a little TB-303 squelch.” The most unexpected track: a cover of Soft Cell’s “Memorabilia” that ends with a big house beat.

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